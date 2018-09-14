Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Grading each match on 205 Live (9/11/18)

blake sexton
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
271   //    14 Sep 2018, 10:00 IST

This weeks episode of 205 Live included Mustafa Ali making his in-ring return against a local competitor and continuing his rivalry with Hideo Itami
This weeks episode of 205 Live included Mustafa Ali making his in-ring return against a local competitor and continuing his rivalry with Hideo Itami

A match between the 'Man of the Hour' Lio Rush and the 'Scotish Supernova' Noam Dar and a Cruiserweight Championship match between current champion Cedric Alexander and No.1 Contender Drew Gulak was announced for next week's episode of 205 Live.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

This weeks episode of 205 Live included Mustafa Ali making his in-ring return against a local competitor and continuing his rivalry with Hideo Itami, Gran Metalik vs Buddy Murphy in the opening match, and Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander & Akira Tozawa vs Drew Gulak & Gentleman Jack Gallagher in the main event.

#1 Buddy Murphy vs Gran Metalik

WWE Photo
It was wise for Buddy Murphy to win this match so that he can continue to gain some momentum before challenging Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Title at the Super Showdown

Result: Buddy Murphy defeated Gran Metalik via pinfall with Murphy's Law.

Grade: A-

Analysis: While this match was not as good as the Gran Metalik vs Tony Nese match last week, this was still an excellent match.

These two faced each other in an engaging back and forth matchup that saw each superstar have the advantage at one point.

It seems like Gran Metalik is no longer is using the Metalik Driver as a finishing move since Tony Nese kicked out of it last week and Buddy Murphy kicked out of it this week.

It was wise for Buddy Murphy to win this match so that he can continue to gain some momentum before challenging Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Title at the Super Showdown. Gran Metalik will also not be harmed by losing such an amazing match.


blake sexton
ANALYST
