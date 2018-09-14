Grading each match on 205 Live (9/11/18)

This weeks episode of 205 Live included Mustafa Ali making his in-ring return against a local competitor and continuing his rivalry with Hideo Itami

A match between the 'Man of the Hour' Lio Rush and the 'Scotish Supernova' Noam Dar and a Cruiserweight Championship match between current champion Cedric Alexander and No.1 Contender Drew Gulak was announced for next week's episode of 205 Live.

#1 Buddy Murphy vs Gran Metalik

It was wise for Buddy Murphy to win this match so that he can continue to gain some momentum before challenging Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Title at the Super Showdown

Result: Buddy Murphy defeated Gran Metalik via pinfall with Murphy's Law.

Grade: A-

Analysis: While this match was not as good as the Gran Metalik vs Tony Nese match last week, this was still an excellent match.

These two faced each other in an engaging back and forth matchup that saw each superstar have the advantage at one point.

It seems like Gran Metalik is no longer is using the Metalik Driver as a finishing move since Tony Nese kicked out of it last week and Buddy Murphy kicked out of it this week.

It was wise for Buddy Murphy to win this match so that he can continue to gain some momentum before challenging Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Title at the Super Showdown. Gran Metalik will also not be harmed by losing such an amazing match.

