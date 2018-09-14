Grading each match on NXT (9/12/18)

Bianca Belair faced Nikki Cross in the main event of NXT

This week on NXT, Shayna Baszler had her first match since losing the NXT Women's Championship to Kairi Sane at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch made their return as a tag team, Lars Sullivan had his first match since suffering from a storyline broken jaw at NXT Takeover: Chicago 2, and Bianca Belair faced Nikki Cross in the main event.

Dakota Kai & Deonna Purrazzo vs Lacey Evans & Aliyah and a title-for-title match between UK Champion Champion Pete Dunne & North American Champion Ricochet was announced for next week's episode of NXT.

#1 Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs Adrian Jaoude & Cezar Bononi

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch were successful in their return match to the NXT brand

Result: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeated Adrian Jaoude & Cezar Bononi via pinfall with an elevated DDT combo.

Grade: B

Analysis: It is great to see Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch back on NXT. They will do wonders for NXT's Tag Team division (which will soon be losing Moustache Mountain to NXT UK). Oney Lorcan looked as great as he did at NXT Takeover: Chicago 2 in the ring.

He has recovered from his injury and it's great to see the team back to their winning ways. Jaoude and Bononi did their jobs and they will have their opportunity in the future but that match was about Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Hopefully, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will get an NXT Tag Team Title match in the near future.

