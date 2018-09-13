Grading each match on Raw this week (10 September 2018)

Ronda Rousey was in action on Raw.

This week's Raw included a Raw Tag Team Title match, a tag team match involving Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Finn Balor vs Elias, & Nikki Bella's first singles match since 2017. This show also included buildup for Hell in a Cell as it is this Sunday. Who was able to gain the most momentum this week? Let's find out:

#1 Nikki Bella (w/ Brie Bella) vs Ruby Riott (w/ Sarah Logan & Liv Morgan)

'The Fearless One' faced one of the rising stars of Raw's women's division.

Result: Nikki Bella defeated Ruby Riott via pinfall with the Rack Attack 2.0.

Grade: B

Analysis: Nikki Bella had her first singles match since 2017. She faced Ruby Riott in a fairly decent match. Nikki looked much better than she did last week. Ruby Riott dominated the entire match which made sense as she has been competing throughout the entire year while Nikki has only had 3 matches this year.

The only problem with this match was the finish. Nikki Bella held Ruby in the fireman's carry for a decent amount of time before hitting her finisher and it looked like Ruby Riott could have easily countered it. Other than that, there were no problems with this match.

#2 The Authors of Pain vs Local Competitors

The Authors of Pain were in action with their new manager Drake Maverick.

Result: The Authors of Pain defeat Ronnie Ace & Nathan Bradley via pinfall with the Super Collider.

Grade: C+

Analysis: We have seen this before many times, however, at the very least WWE is giving them some television time. It is also nice to see that WWE is trying to establish the Authors of Pain as a dominant force in the tag team division. However, the Authors of Pain are going to need to be placed in an actual feud (maybe with the B-Team) if they are going to thrive on Monday Night Raw.

#3 Raw Tag Team Titles: Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre (c) vs The B-Team

Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler had their first title defense on Raw.

Result: Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler defeated the B-Team via pinfall with the Claymore/Zig Zag combo. Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose then attacked them after the match,

Grade: B-

Analysis: McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler faced the B-Team in what was a glorified squash match. The new champs dominated most of the matchup as they should. No offense to the B-Team, but they are extremely underwhelming. Bo Dallas did make a spirited comeback near the end but he was quickly put in his place by McIntyre & Ziggler.

The tag team title match between McIntyre & Ziggler and Rollins & Ambrose (that was set up by the Shield's attack after the match) at Hell in a Cell certainly has the potential to steal the show. The winner of that match can face off with the likes of the Revival & the Authors of Pain.

