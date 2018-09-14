Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Grading each match on SmackDown Live (9/11/18)

blake sexton
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
273   //    14 Sep 2018, 08:42 IST

Image result for brie bella vs maryse
Brie Bella was in action against Maryse on SmackDown Live.

This week's SmackDown Live included a SmackDown Tag Team Title #1 Contendership Match, Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in action, US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in action, & Brie Bella vs Maryse in the main event. It also included a lot of hype for Hell in a Cell since it was the last SmackDown Live before the event.

Jeff Hardy vs Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Photo
An old rivalry was rekindled on SmackDown Live.

Result: Jeff Hardy defeats Shinsuke Nakamura via disqualification after he is attacked by Randy Orton. Jeff Hardy & Randy Orton then got into a brawl that Jeff Hardy once again got the best of.

Grade: B

Analysis: This was one of Hardy & Nakamura's better matches. Shinsuke Nakamura looked like a vicious competitor throughout the match, especially when hitting his vicious knees & kicks.

Jeff Hardy also looked great as the never say die babyface. This also continued the storyline of Jeff Hardy never being able to beat Shinsuke Nakamura due to Randy Orton being in his head.

The brawl after the match was also a nice tease of what we will see in the Hell in a Cell Match between Randy Orton & Jeff Hardy this Sunday.


