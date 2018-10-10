Grading Last Week's Episode of 205 Live (10/3/18)

The first ever Cruiserweight Champion was in action.

This week on 205 Live, the likes of Akira Tozawa, Kalisto, 'Gentleman' Jack Gallagher, & TJP were all in action. Akira Tozawa faced 'Gentleman' Jack Gallagher in the night's opening match while TJP faced Kalisto of the Lucha House Party in the main event. This week's edition of 205 Live also featured a shocking betrayal and the announcement of a Lio Rush open challenge. 205 Live general manager Drake Maverick also announced that Mustafa Ali will face Hideo Itami on a future episode of 205 Live.

Akira Tozawa vs 'Gentleman' Jack Gallagher (w./The Brian Kendrick and Drew Gulak)

Akira Tozawa had a chance at retribution against 'Gentleman' Jack Gallagher.

Result: Akira Tozawa defeated 'Gentleman' Jack Gallagher via pinfall with the Divng Senton. 'Gentleman' Jack Gallagher & Drew Gulak then turned on The Brian Kendrick claiming that he was the weak link.

Grade: A-

Analysis: The match itself was pretty good. Akira Tozawa showed off his high-flying skills and striking. He hit high impact offense and looked great when handling the numbers game. 'Gentleman' Jack Gallagher also showed off his technical wrestling skills and it seemed like he could actually get the win to get the trio of Drew Gulak, The Brian Kendrick, & himself some more momentum after being defeated by Cedric Alexander a couple of weeks ago.

The big story of the match was the betrayal of 'Gentleman' Jack Gallagher & Drew Gulak. It seemed like it would be 'Gentleman' Jack Gallagher would be the one that was turned on as he showed a lot of potential as a face last year.

However, The Brian Kendrick has a lot of potential as a respected veteran when competing as a face. It is interesting that Akira Tozawa didn't come to The Brian Kendrick's rescue since he was the only face in this feud.

However, he will probably come to save The Brian Kendrick in the near future. It is also possible that Noam Dar or even Tony Nese comes to The Brian Kendrick's rescue in the future as well.

