Grading all the matches from last week's episode of the Mae Young Classic (19th September 2018)

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.12K // 24 Sep 2018, 08:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kavita Devi was in action this week.

During this week's edition of the Mae Young Classic, the likes of Kavita Devi, Kaitlyn, Toni Storm, Jinny, Xia Li, Karen Q, Allysin Kay, and Mia Yim were all in action. Kaitlyn faced off with Kavita Devi, Xia Li faced off with Karen Q, Toni Storm faced off with Jinny, and Allysin Kay faced off with Mia Yim last Wednesday.

#1 Kaitlyn vs Kavita Devi

Kaitlyn made her long-awaited WWE return last Wednesday.

Result: Kaitlyn defeated Kavita Devi via pinfall with the Spear

Grade: B-

Analysis: This was an okay match. While Kavita Devi looked impressive, she really needs to work on her in-ring work. She was pretty sloppy in this match but she will certainly get better. She is still relatively new to wrestling and is only 32 years old so she has plenty of time to get better.

Kaitlyn looked great in her return. While their match was a basic match, Kaitlyn got plenty of time to shine hitting her best shots. The WWE Universe was certainly behind her and it is nice to see them give her the respect that she deserves. Hopefully, we will see more of Kaitlyn in the WWE in the future.

#2 Jinny vs Toni Storm

2 of the hottest superstars of the NXT UK women's division were in action against each other.

Result: Toni Storm defeated Jinny via pinfall with Storm Zero

Grade: B

Analysis: This was a pretty good match. This was an excellent way for Jinny to be introduced to the WWE Universe. She looked vicious when in the ring with Toni Storm. You could feel Jinny's disdain for Toni Storm. She was established as one of the big heels of the NXT UK Women's Division.

Toni Storm looked just as great as she did last year. She fought through Jinny's onslaught to get the win with a new finishing move. Toni Storm is one of the best in-ring workers of the NXT UK Women's division and will hopefully go far in this tournament as she certainly deserves to move on to the finals. The Toni Storm vs Jinny rivalry will certainly be a big part of the NXT UK Women's Division.

1 / 3 NEXT