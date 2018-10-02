Grading Mae Young Classic (9/26/18)

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 94 // 02 Oct 2018, 11:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Io Shirai made her long-awaited WWE debut

Last week on the Mae Young Classic the likes of Xia Brookside, Taynara Conti, Isla Dawn, Rachel Evers, Jessie Elaban, Nicole Matthews, Hiroyo Matsumoto, and Io Shirai were all in action.

Hiroyo Matsumoto faced Rachel Evers, Nicole Matthews faced off with Isla Dawn, Jessie Elaban fought Taynara Conti, & Io Shirai faced Xia Brookside.

#1 Hiroyo Matsumoto vs Rachel Evers

These two faced off in the night's opening matchup

Result: Hiroyo Matsumoto defeated Rachel Evers via pinfall with the Backdrop Driver.

Grade: A

Analysis: This was the best Mae Young Classic match since Killer Kelly vs Meiko Satomura during the first week. The two powerhouses traded back and forth moves and momentum throughout the matchup. It seemed like either superstar could get the win.

This was a less predictable result. It seemed that WWE would not want to send 3 Japanese women to the 2nd round as they wouldn't want comparisons to drawn (particularly with Io Shirai and Hiroyo Matsumoto).

However, they have different styles so they should be able to figure out how to distinguish the two women. Rachel Evers looked great as the fiery face who would not give up and should have no problem getting a WWE contract in the future if she wants it.

1 / 4 NEXT