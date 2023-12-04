The 2023 WWE Draft saw several NXT stars join the main roster brands. Grayson Waller and Pretty Deadly joined SmackDown, while JD McDonagh joined RAW.

Every division on RAW and SmackDown needed some new blood, and each brand received some talent to bolster the roster. While there weren't as many women drafted this year, a handful still joined RAW and SmackDown during the WWE Draft.

The following stars were all added to either RAW or SmackDown in 2023. The grade for each is reflected by usage, opportunity, and impact when showcased. Ivy Nile joined RAW with the Creeds in early November, and hasn't had a singles match yet. She will not be included in the list below hence.

#5 Katana Chance and Kayden Carter were drafted as a team

Chance and Carter are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champs

If you watched NXT, you would be reminded by Carter and Chance that they were the only true team on the roster because they were friends. That led to a lengthy run with the NXT Women's Tag Titles and some exciting matches.

RAW drafted the duo and they have delivered in bouts when showcased. Despite their size, they utilize innovative offense that has elicited 'wows' from the live audience.

Their main problem, however, is that if they aren't around the tag team title picture, they don't have much to do. They can compete as singles stars, but are among the smallest women in the division. Even with the high-flying moves, their ceiling in WWE may not be as high as their jumps.

Grade for Katana Chance and Kayden Carter - B-

#4 Indi Hartwell joined a stacked RAW division

Hartwell reunited with Candice LeRae and Dexter Lumis on RAW

In April of 2023, Indi Hartwell won the NXT Women's Title in a ladder match. She then got hurt in her first defense, but was still drafted to RAW. Those two factors alone were mismatched. If she was supposed to be drafted, then she shouldn't have won the NXT Women's belt.

As a member of the RAW roster, Hartwell has competed in both tag team matches and singles bouts. Her best match was against Becky Lynch for the championship she never lost. The result of the contest, however, was never in question.

Hartwell doesn't really stand out much in a talented women's division. Along with a lack of a character, she hasn't advanced much up the card.

Grade for Indi Hartwell - C+

#3 Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are WWE's Unholy Union

Like Hartwell, Fyre and Dawn were drafted while champions. They eventually lost a unification match to then-champs, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey. Since then, they've barely been used.

Those titles have had a rocky journey since being unified, so Fyre and Dawn appeared in vignettes recently, claiming to have cursed the belts.

Despite not wrestling weekly, the duo has defined personas that differ from the rest of the WWE roster. They will stand out more when their usage increases. SmackDown could certainly use some new storylines in the women's division.

Grade for Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn - C+

#2 Chelsea Green is an entertaining heel

Believe it or not, but Chelsea Green was new to the main roster when she returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble. Before she was released in the mass roster cuts of 2020/2021, she had but one appearance on SmackDown. In the match, she was injured, and later released by WWE.

Green was re-signed and re-debuted with a five-second showing in the Royal Rumble. She later started using a character who was always looking to speak with a 'manager.'

Along with Sonya Deville, Green won the WWE Women's Tag Team titles. Unfortunately, Deville got hurt while champion, further pushing the 'cursed' aura around the belts. Even with that, Green has a unique character, and has restored some semblance of stability to the tag team titles.

Grade for Chelsea Green - B+

#1 Zoey Stark is a future Women's Champion

Trish Stratus endorsed Zoey Stark as she battled Becky Lynch.

It's easy to see that the future is bright for Zoey Stark. She was one of the most complete performers in NXT but needed more of a character. Even without a defined persona, she was trusted enough to be involved with both Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch shortly after being drafted.

The pairing offered a glimpse of the faith officials have in Stark. She also challenged Rhea Ripley for her title, proving that she can hang with the top stars of the division.

As WWE fans become more acclimated to her, Stark will move up the ladder. Moving to SmackDown would help as there's a logjam on RAW with Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Lynch, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler.

Grade for Zoey Stark - B+