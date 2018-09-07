Grading the 9/4/18 Episode of 205 Live

blake sexton FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 282 // 07 Sep 2018, 08:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

This week's episode of 205 Live was headlined by Cedric Alexander vs TJP.

On this week's episode of 205 Live, the likes of TJP, Gran Metalik, Tony Nese, Noam Dar, & Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander were in action. The Cedric Alexander vs Drew Gulak rivalry was continued and the buildup for Cedric Alexander vs Buddy Murphy at the WWE Super Show-Down began.

Tony Nese vs Gran Metalik

Gran Metalik and Tony Nese had an excellent match on 205 Live

Result: Gran Metalik defeated Tony Nese via pinfall with a rope-walking elbow drop.

Grade: A

Analysis: This was arguably the best match to kickoff 205 Live since Kalisto vs Lince Dorado in February and the gauntlet match in April. These 2 superstars arguably both have a similar style as both superstars incorporate high flying and power moves into their offense. A few botches from Gran Metalik stop this match from getting an A+.

However, Gran Metalik did not let these botches stop him from continuing to compete at a fast-paced level. This was an excellent back in forth matchup that had me at the edge of my seat. I was positive that Tony Nese would get the victory when he hit the 450 Splash and I was just as positive that Gran Metalik would gain the victory with the Metalik Driver.

While it would have been nice to see Tony Nese get a rare singles victory, it is nice to see Gran Metalik get a few wins, especially since he has recently been depicted as the weak link of the Lucha Houseparty. We will see if Gran Metalik will have similar success against Buddy Murphy next week.

1 / 3 NEXT