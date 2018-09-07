Grading the 9/5/18 edition of the Mae Young Classic

Meiko Satomura competed in the main event last Wednesday.

During this week's edition of the Mae Young Classic, the first round began. Tegan Nox, Zatara, Rhea Ripley, MJ Jenkins, Lacey Lane, Vanessa Kraven, Killer Kelly, & Meiko Satomura all competed in the 2nd Mae Young Classic on this past Wednesday. All 4 matches ranged from okay to excellent and I can't wait until next week's episode.

Tegan Nox vs Zatara

'The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard' Tegan Nox fought Zatara in the tournament's first matchup.

Result: Tegan Nox defeated Zatara via pinfall with the Shiniest Wizard.

Grade: C+

Analysis: This match was okay but it was a fairly basic match. I hope that this doesn't become normal for Tegan Nox in this tournament as she is a favorite to win the whole thing. I do believe that she will have better matches later on in the tournament as the likes of Toni Storm and Dakota Kai didn't have good first round matches last year but had excellent matches later on in the tournament.

This was a wise way to kick off the show as a fan favorite got the win and was the first wrestler to come out. This was a back and forth match up that made both Tegan Nox and Zatara look good. Zatara put up a good fight and showed that she is a pretty good heel. Tegan Nox will probably do a great job as the tournament's redemption story in future rounds.

Rhea Ripley vs MJ Jenkins

Rhea Ripley's new attitude was showcased throughout this matchup.

Result: Rhea Ripley defeated MJ Jenkins via pinfall with the Pumphandle Powerbomb.

Grade: B

Analysis: This match was basically an extended squash match. Rhea Ripley dominated this whole match with some impressive moves. Rhea Ripley's dropkick was perfectly timed and her new Pumphandle Powerbomb finisher looked very unique.

MJ Jenkins did show some fire at the end of the match. She was able to get the crowd behind her even though they were behind Rhea Ripley throughout the match. MJ Jenkins certainly has a lot of potential to do big things in the future due to how charismatic and to how talented she is in the ring. Rhea Ripley's new heel demeanor was showcased well throughout this match and she will certainly be one to watch throughout this tournament.

