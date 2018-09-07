Grading the 9/5/18 Episode of NXT

Johnny Gargano vs Velveteen Dream was the main event of NXT this week.

Kassius Ohno, Kona Reeves, the Forgotten Sons, the Street Profits, new NXT's women's champion Kairi Sane, Velveteen Dream, and Johnny Gargano were all in action on NXT. The likes of Shayna Baszler, The Mighty, Heavy Machinery, and Lars Sullivan were all involved in non-wrestling roles.

Lars Sullivan vs Raul Mendoza has been announced for next week and a huge title-for-title match between UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet has been announced for the September 19th edition of NXT.

Kassius Ohno vs Kona Reeves

Kassius Ohno looked to continue his winning streak when he faced Kona Reeves.

Result: Kassius Ohno defeated Kona Reeves via pinfall with the Rolling Elbow. He then cut a promo about how he will knock any newcomer to the back of the line.

Grade: B-

Analysis: It looks like Kona Reeves's push is now over. He has lost to both Kassius Ohno & EC3 in recent weeks. That is a good thing as NXT's 'Finest' has not been that impressive in the ring. His moves are unspectacular and most of his matches are bland and boring. When he was in control of this match, the quality of the match worsened. Thankfully, the right competitor won this match.

Kassius Ohno's recent performances on NXT have led many to believe that he will soon be turning heel. His promo after the match (which raised the grade of this segment) was excellent and teased a potential heel turn. He accepted the fact that he is NXT's gatekeeper but promised to halt the momentum of any newcomer in NXT. Hopefully, this will lead to a feud between Kassius Ohno & Keith Lee or Matt Riddle.

