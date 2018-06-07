Grading the chances of each male MITB participant

Who is going to be money this year?

Ishaan Bhattacharya ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 13:20 IST 4.61K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who? Who? Who?

The annual spectacle that is Money in the Bank is a few days away. Each year this event comes around, and each year fans go nuts with excitement. Even though it's a 'gimmick' pay-per-view, its constant quality and popularity with the fans have promoted it to be at par with the 'Big Four' PPV's (WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series and Royal Rumble).

Each year, the Money in the Bank match is filled with talents that want to go on and become Mr. Money in the Bank. Usually, the field is diluted with some prospects and others that are just present to fill the numbers.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

However, this year all the competitors could be believable winners. Even though some are obviously more likely than the others, but there aren't any names that you instantly ignore. This list will look at every competitor in this year's Men's Money in the Bank match and will grade what are their chances of winning.

#8 Bobby Roode

Can he make Money in the Bank glorious?

Bobby Roode is a great wrestler with a lot of potential. However, WWE have failed to capitalize on that. At this point, he is just an entrance music popper for the WWE. He has been in failed feuds during his entire main roster run and is yet to do anything memorable, despite him being the former United States and NXT Champion.

The former TNA man is an amazing competitor in general with a great look and in-ring working style. We could see the heights he can reach in his run as the NXT Champion and that expectation has left a lot to be desired from Roode. There is no doubt that he is a tremendous competitor who deserves a lot more than what he has been getting, but it isn't even remotely his time to be Mr Money in the Bank right now.

Chances: Very Low