Grading this week's edition of the Mae Young Classic (9/12/18)

blake sexton
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
505   //    15 Sep 2018, 10:47 IST

Kacy Catanzaro makes her much-anticipated WWE Network debut against Reina GonzÃ¡lez.
Former American Ninja Warrior finalist Kacy Catanzaro was in action last Wednesday.

While this week's episode of the Mae Young Classic episode wasn't as good as last week's episode, it still gave us some solid wrestling. Deonna Purrazzo faced off with Priscilla Kelly, Aerial Monroe faced off with Zeuxis, Kacy Catanzaro faced off with Reina Gonzales, & Mercedes Martinez faced off with Ashley Rayne.

Deonna Purrazzo vs Priscilla Kelly

WWE Photo
'The Virtuosa' Deonna Purrazzo faced off with Priscilla Kelly.

Result: Deonna Purrazzo defeated Priscilla Kelly via submission with the Fujiwara Armbar.

Grade: B-

Analysis: This match excellently showcased Deonna Purrazzo. Priscilla Kelly played her part well.

While she showed some promise in the ring, she still needs to make a fair amount of progress before she can wrestle like the likes of Nikki Cross or Kairi Sane (which is fine, given the fact that she is only 21 years old and has a lot of time to learn).

This match had the right result as Deonna Purrazzo is a favorite to win this entire tournament. She has certainly lived up to the hype (that Fujiwara Armbar transition at the end of the match was beautiful). Her match against Karen Q or Xia Li in the next round will hopefully be incredible.


Contact Us Advertise with Us