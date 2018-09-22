Grading This Week's Episode of WWE 205 Live

Drew Gulak challenged Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship this Wednesday.

This week's episode of 205 Live was on a Wednesday for the first time ever. It aired on the WWE Network on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at 7 PM on the WWE Network. This week's episode of 205 Live was pre-recorded on Tuesday after SmackDown Live. This week on 205 Live, TJP faced off with Lince Dorado of the Lucha House Party in the night's opening match and Drew Gulak challenged Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship in the night's main event. Mustafa Ali vs Hideo Itami and Lio Rush vs Noam Dar were scheduled for next week's edition of 205 Live.

TJP vs Lince Dorado

The first ever Cruiserweight Champion TJP was in action this Wednesday.

Result: TJP defeated Lince Dorado via pinfall with a roll up after he took Lince Dorado's luchador mask off.

Grade: B

Analysis: This was a pretty good opening match. While it wasn't as good as Tony Nese vs Gran Metalik or Buddy Murphy vs Gran Metalik, it was certainly a pretty good matchup. TJP's technical prowess meshed well with Lince Dorado's high flying skills. It is nice to see that TJP is being given an opportunity on 205 Live after having an excellent match with current Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander a few weeks ago. A feud with the Lucha House Party will certainly keep the spotlight on TJP. Lince Dorado has been doing amazing over the past few months and he proved just how good he was in this matchup. His high-flying skills were well on display this Wednesday. It is interesting that TJP got the win by pulling off Lince Dorado's mask. The luchador mask is sacred to a luchador so this definitely got TJP a decent amount of heat. A feud between TJP and the Lucha House Party will steal the show (it will be interesting to see if TJP will attempt to find allies to assist him).

