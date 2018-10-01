Grading This Week's Episode of 205 Live (9/26/18)

Mustafa Ali faced Hideo Itami in 205 Live's main event.

This week on 205 Live, Mustafa Ali faced Hideo Itami in the main event, Noam Dar faced Lio Rush in the night's opening matchup, & The Brian Kendrick was in action.

Kalisto vs TJP & Jack Gallagher vs Akira Tozawa were announced for next week's episode of 205 Live.

Lio Rush vs Noam Dar

205 Live's two youngest superstars faced off.

Result: Lio Rush defeated Noam Dar via pinfall with the Dragon Call.

Grade: B+

Analysis: This was a pretty good opening match. Both competitors wanted to get an opportunity so they took each other to the absolute limit. Lio Rush slapped him in the face before the beginning of the match to set Noam Dar on a warpath.

Dar was super aggressive, hitting moves such as a northern lights suplex into the turnbuckle. Lio Rush was able to be the heel that hit several cheap shots.

While it would be nice to see Noam Dar get the win, he was outsmarted so he didn't look that bad. Lio Rush got lucky and was able to take advantage of it. Since Lio Rush has a lot of hype as Bobby Lashley's manager, it was right for him to get the win.

Maybe Lio Rush can challenge the winner of the Buddy Murphy vs Cedric Alexander match at Super Showdown for the Cruiserweight Championship in the near future.

