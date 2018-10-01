Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Grading This Week's Episode of 205 Live (9/26/18)

blake sexton
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
62   //    01 Oct 2018, 06:47 IST

Image result for mustafa ali vs hideo itami
Mustafa Ali faced Hideo Itami in 205 Live's main event.

This week on 205 Live, Mustafa Ali faced Hideo Itami in the main event, Noam Dar faced Lio Rush in the night's opening matchup, & The Brian Kendrick was in action.

Kalisto vs TJP & Jack Gallagher vs Akira Tozawa were announced for next week's episode of 205 Live.

Lio Rush vs Noam Dar

Image result for lio rush vs noam dar
205 Live's two youngest superstars faced off.

Result: Lio Rush defeated Noam Dar via pinfall with the Dragon Call.

Grade: B+

Analysis: This was a pretty good opening match. Both competitors wanted to get an opportunity so they took each other to the absolute limit. Lio Rush slapped him in the face before the beginning of the match to set Noam Dar on a warpath.

Dar was super aggressive, hitting moves such as a northern lights suplex into the turnbuckle. Lio Rush was able to be the heel that hit several cheap shots.

While it would be nice to see Noam Dar get the win, he was outsmarted so he didn't look that bad. Lio Rush got lucky and was able to take advantage of it. Since Lio Rush has a lot of hype as Bobby Lashley's manager, it was right for him to get the win.

Maybe Lio Rush can challenge the winner of the Buddy Murphy vs Cedric Alexander match at Super Showdown for the Cruiserweight Championship in the near future.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
205 Live Hideo Itami Lio Rush WWE Network
blake sexton
ANALYST
Grading This Week's Episode of WWE 205 Live
RELATED STORY
Grading the 9/4/18 Episode of 205 Live
RELATED STORY
Grading each match on 205 Live (9/11/18)
RELATED STORY
WWE 205 Live Results: September 26, 2018
RELATED STORY
205 Live Results: August 7, 2018
RELATED STORY
205 Live Results: July 17, 2018
RELATED STORY
205 Live Results: July 10, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE 205 Live Results: September 4, 2018
RELATED STORY
Five 205 Live Matches from 2018 You Must Match 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: 205 Live's Mustafa Ali responds to not being...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us