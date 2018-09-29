Grading This Week's Episode of Monday Night Raw (9/24/18)

The Shield competed in their first 6-Man Tag Team match since 2017.

This week on Raw, The Shield faced Baron Corbin & AOP in the main event. The Raw Tag Team Titles were also on the line when Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler defended their titles against The Revival. The likes of Bobby Lashley, Elias, The Bella Twins, & Finn Balor were in action as well.

#1 Finn Balor (w./Bayley) vs Jinder Mahal (w./Sunil Singh & Alicia Fox)

This match showcased the Mixed Match Challenge.

Result: Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal via pinfall with a school boy roll up.

Grade: C+

Analysis: It is nice to see that WWE is showcasing the Mixed Match Challenge (it's also nice to see Finn Balor actually appear on Monday Night Raw). However, this was a pretty mediocre match. While Finn Balor tried his best to get something acceptable out of Jinder Mahal, Jinder Mahal kept lessening the quality of the match. It would be nice if he stopped relying on rest holds.

Thankfully, Jinder Mahal did not defeat Finn Balor because that would just be inexcusable. It was also nice that Bayley showed some fire. She took out Jinder Mahal, Sunil Singh, & Alicia Fox. However, would it be too much to ask for a clean victory for Finn? Hopefully, Bayley & Finn Balor will continue to gain momentum in the future.

