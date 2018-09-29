Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Grading This Week's Episode of Monday Night Raw (9/24/18)

blake sexton
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
31   //    29 Sep 2018, 10:05 IST

Image result for the shield
The Shield competed in their first 6-Man Tag Team match since 2017.

This week on Raw, The Shield faced Baron Corbin & AOP in the main event. The Raw Tag Team Titles were also on the line when Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler defended their titles against The Revival. The likes of Bobby Lashley, Elias, The Bella Twins, & Finn Balor were in action as well.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#1 Finn Balor (w./Bayley) vs Jinder Mahal (w./Sunil Singh & Alicia Fox)

Image result for finn balor vs jinder mahal
This match showcased the Mixed Match Challenge.

Result: Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal via pinfall with a school boy roll up.

Grade: C+

Analysis: It is nice to see that WWE is showcasing the Mixed Match Challenge (it's also nice to see Finn Balor actually appear on Monday Night Raw). However, this was a pretty mediocre match. While Finn Balor tried his best to get something acceptable out of Jinder Mahal, Jinder Mahal kept lessening the quality of the match. It would be nice if he stopped relying on rest holds.

Thankfully, Jinder Mahal did not defeat Finn Balor because that would just be inexcusable. It was also nice that Bayley showed some fire. She took out Jinder Mahal, Sunil Singh, & Alicia Fox. However, would it be too much to ask for a clean victory for Finn? Hopefully, Bayley & Finn Balor will continue to gain momentum in the future.



1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Authors of Pain Brie Bella Liv Morgan
blake sexton
ANALYST
8 match grades for Monday Night Raw (21 September 2018)
RELATED STORY
The 4 MVPs of this week's RAW (24th September 2018)
RELATED STORY
Grading each match on Raw this week (10 September 2018)
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 Bold Decisions that can take Monday Night Raw by storm
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 17 September, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Ways Dean Ambrose Can Save Monday Night Raw 
RELATED STORY
7 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week 
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
Five Moments From This Week's Raw That Made The Fans Smile 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us