Grading This Week's Episode of NXT

This week's episode of NXT was headlined by Ricochet vs Pete Dunne.

This week's episode of NXT took place on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at 8 PM on the WWE Network. This week, Deonna Purrazzo & Dakota Kai faced Lacey Evans & Aliyah in the night's opening match, Jaxson Stryker of the Forgotten Sons made his NXT television debut, and Ricochet faced Pete Dunne in a Title-For-Title matchup where both the UK Championship and the NXT North American Championship were on the line.

Aliyah & Lacey Evans vs Dakota Kai & Deonna Purrazzo

4 of the future stars of the NXT women's division were showcased on NXT.

Result: Aliyah & Lacey Evans defeated Dakota Kai & Deonna Purrazzo via pinfall with the Woman's Right.

Grade: B

Analysis: It is nice to see all 4 women get some television time (particularly Lacey Evans who hasn't had a match in a while). Deonna Purrazzo was not showcased that well as the heels dominated against her throughout the entire match.

However, she is new to NXT and will get plenty of opportunities to thrive in the future. Aliyah has never looked this good on NXT and her newfound aggression was excellently spotlighted in this match.

Dakota Kai was hot at the end and while it was a shame to see her take the fall, she will certainly not be harmed by this loss. It is nice that Lacey Evans got the win because she has defeated Kairi Sane before so she can certainly be in line for a future NXT Women's Title match.

