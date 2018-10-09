Grading This Week's Episode of NXT (10/3/18)

Johnny Gargano was in action.

This week on NXT, Johnny Gargano faced off with Tony Nese, Candice LeRae faced off with Lacey Evans in the night's opening matchup, & EC3 faced off with his rival Lars Sullivan in the main event. The Forgotten Sons were in-action as well. Kona Reeves vs Keith Lee and Ricochet vs Pete Dunne vs Adam Cole for the NXT North American Championship were both announced for next week's edition of NXT.

#4 Candice LeRae vs Lacey Evans

Candice LeRae looked to shut up Lacey Evans.

Result: Lacey Evans defeated Candice LeRae via pinfall with the Woman's Right.

Grade: B

Analysis: This was a pretty decent match. Both women took each other to the limit and looked great against each other. Candice LeRae was great as the aggressive face that wanted to put Lacey Evans in her place. She showed off her wrestling style and proved why she deserves a more prominent role in the NXT women's division. Lacey Evans looked great as she was able to hang in there with one of NXT's best performers. Her mind games are also what got her the win. This was good as this feud has potential and can catapult Lacey Evans to a title match against Kairi Sane in the future.

