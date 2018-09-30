Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Grading This Week's Episode of SmackDown Live (9/25/18)

blake sexton
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
16   //    30 Sep 2018, 08:59 IST

Image result for shinsuke nakamura us championship
US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura was in action this Tuesday.

This week's episode of SmackDown Live included matches such as Shinsuke Nakamura vs Tye Dillinger and The Miz vs R-Truth. The likes of Big E, Sheamus, Asuka, Naomi, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, & Becky Lynch were also in action.

R-Truth (w./Carmella) vs The Miz

Image result for the miz vs r-truth
The Miz looked to gain revenge after R-Truth defeated him a few weeks ago.

Result: The Miz defeated R-Truth via pinfall after The Miz hit R-Truth with the Running Knee while Daniel Bryan watched while on commentary to reclaim Miz TV.

Grade: B+

Analysis: The segment before this was extremely entertaining. This match was pretty good as well. The two veterans took each other to the limit. It really seemed like R-Truth could get the victory at some points in this matchup. He hit his usual innovative offense.

The Miz also looked great as he was able to get a much-needed victory before Super Showdown. It is also interesting that he got the win with Daniel Bryan's finishing move. Maybe next week, we will see Daniel Bryan defeat someone like Shelton Benjamin with the Skull Crushing Finale.

Big E (w./Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs Sheamus

Image result for big e vs sheamus
Sheamus looked to gain the Bar some more momentum heading into the Super Showdown.

Result: Sheamus defeated Big E via pinfall with the Brogue Kick.

Grade: B

Analysis: This was a pretty good back and forth matchup. Both superstars took advantage of their immense power and had a pretty good match.

Both superstars have a lot of chemistry so it is not hard for them to have a good match. It is interesting that the Bar have gotten back to back wins over the New Day in singles action.

Their match with the New Day at the Super Show-Down can steal the show. Unfortunately for the Bar, the Bar's multiple singles victories over the New Day make it unlikely for the Bar to get the win at the Super Showdown.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown New Day The Bar The Miz Becky Lynch
blake sexton
ANALYST
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 18 September, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE Got Right On Smackdown Live This Week: 7...
RELATED STORY
Grading The Matches on SmackDown Live this Week (9/18/18)
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 25 September, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take SmackDown Live By...
RELATED STORY
5 moments from this week's SmackDown which made the WWE...
RELATED STORY
7 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live (7...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Results August 28th 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us