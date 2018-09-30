Grading This Week's Episode of SmackDown Live (9/25/18)

US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura was in action this Tuesday.

This week's episode of SmackDown Live included matches such as Shinsuke Nakamura vs Tye Dillinger and The Miz vs R-Truth. The likes of Big E, Sheamus, Asuka, Naomi, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, & Becky Lynch were also in action.

R-Truth (w./Carmella) vs The Miz

The Miz looked to gain revenge after R-Truth defeated him a few weeks ago.

Result: The Miz defeated R-Truth via pinfall after The Miz hit R-Truth with the Running Knee while Daniel Bryan watched while on commentary to reclaim Miz TV.

Grade: B+

Analysis: The segment before this was extremely entertaining. This match was pretty good as well. The two veterans took each other to the limit. It really seemed like R-Truth could get the victory at some points in this matchup. He hit his usual innovative offense.

The Miz also looked great as he was able to get a much-needed victory before Super Showdown. It is also interesting that he got the win with Daniel Bryan's finishing move. Maybe next week, we will see Daniel Bryan defeat someone like Shelton Benjamin with the Skull Crushing Finale.

Big E (w./Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs Sheamus

Sheamus looked to gain the Bar some more momentum heading into the Super Showdown.

Result: Sheamus defeated Big E via pinfall with the Brogue Kick.

Grade: B

Analysis: This was a pretty good back and forth matchup. Both superstars took advantage of their immense power and had a pretty good match.

Both superstars have a lot of chemistry so it is not hard for them to have a good match. It is interesting that the Bar have gotten back to back wins over the New Day in singles action.

Their match with the New Day at the Super Show-Down can steal the show. Unfortunately for the Bar, the Bar's multiple singles victories over the New Day make it unlikely for the Bar to get the win at the Super Showdown.

