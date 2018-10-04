Grading This Week's Monday Night Raw (1/10/2018)

Roman Reigns faced Dolph Ziggler for the first time ever

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw included matches between Dolph Ziggler & Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose & Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins & Drew McIntyre, and Ronda Rousey & Ruby Riott. Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, & Kane made appearances as well.

#1 Braun Strowman vs Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose took Braun Strowman to his absolute limit

Result: Braun Strowman defeated Dean Ambrose via disqualification after Roman Reigns attacked Strowman to save Ambrose. Baron Corbin then stopped a big brawl from developing between the Dogs of War and The Shield by making matches between Roman Reigns and Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

Grade: B+

Analysis: This was a really good matchup with a great story. Braun Strowman was the dominant monster that had no problem in beating up Dean Ambrose each time he would fight back. Dean Ambrose was the star of this matchup.

He was a never say die babyface as he hit Braun Strowman with everything he had. It really seemed like Dean Ambrose could get the upset victory at times. The false finishes were perfect and showed just how good these superstars are.

It is also interesting that a Dean Ambrose heel turn was teased once again. Dean Ambrose chose to stand with his brothers and as a result, he didn't take advantage of a potential Intercontinental Title or Universal Title match.

He was close to winning the match before Roman Reigns interfered so he definitely has a right to be mad. However, Dean Ambrose will probably not turn heel anytime in the future.

