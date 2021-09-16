"Grown human beings don't act that way"- WWE legend on Big E's gimmick 

Judging from his recent comments, pro-wrestling legend Jim Cornette isn't a big fan of Big E's gimmick.

Big E won the WWE title for the first time in his career on this week's RAW. The superstar cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on Bobby Lashley and ended up pinning "The Almighty" to win the big one.

The opening segment of this week's WWE RAW featured Randy Orton, Riddle, Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Big E. While watching the segment, Jim Cornette went on a rant about Big E's on-screen demeanor. Check out the comments below:

"Big E, who's got the briefcase that he won under questionable circumstances, where he gets a title shot any time he wants. He's dressed- as we've mentioned about The New Day many times, like a unicorn threw up- and he's acting silly. And, grown human beings don't act that way. But, it is especially noticeable in front of Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, and MVP... trying to be stars of the level of all the other names that I just mentioned, and come off that way," said Cornette.

Big E hasn't changed his character much on WWE TV

Big E has been donning the comic gimmick since The New Day's creation seven years ago. Many folks told him that he would never become a World Champion untill he gave up the comedy bit. Fans may remember former WWE Champion The Miz telling Big E that he would have to "get serious" for a successful singles career in WWE.

Big E didn't listen to his detractors and continued being his usual hilarious self on WWE TV. He was finally given his well-deserved WWE title win on RAW. Fans have also reacted positively to the win.

What do you think about Big E's character? Do you agree with Jim Cornette about Big E's gimmick? Should Big E change his character and add a more serious tone to it? Share your opinion in the comment section below!

