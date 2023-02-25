Guarded secret, WrestleMania path - 4 things Bray Wyatt told us this week on WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt was part of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, and a cryptic vignette was played where it appeared that Wyatt had a secret and he wanted to ensure that the people around him could keep it.

Bobby Lashley was part of the video package as Wyatt replayed the promo that he was mentioned on this past week on RAW.

The entire package has confused many WWE fans, but it appears that the former Champion was trying to pass on a message with the strange video.

The following list looks at just four things we learned this week from Bray Wyatt's cryptic video package.

#4. Alexa Bliss Tease

Alexa Bliss has been linked to Bray Wyatt in the past, and even though the two stars are on different brands, Uncle Howdy has been crossing over and clearly pursuing Bliss as well.

Bliss is currently on hiatus from WWE, but this new video package could be a tease for her return since her jack-in-a-box was seen in the Firefly Fun House and was propping the door open.

The former Women's Champion has teased the fact that The Fiend is still in her head in recent months, and this could be a tease that she's about to return and rejoin Wyatt and Howdy.

Wyatt asks who opened the door of the Fun House early in the package, and it appears that it could have been Bliss.

#3. Is he teasing the arrival of The Wyatt 6?

Since making his return to the company in October 2022 at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt has had his puppets at his side. They last appeared at The Royal Rumble as part of his Pitch Black match and could now be added to the story.

As part of the promo, Wyatt talked about a beast that was rising with ten heads, seven horns, and ten crowns on these horns.

This was a reference from the Bible once again, and whilst many fans have linked The Beast to Brock Lesnar, Wyatt could be talking about the rise of The Wyatt 6, which could become a reality if Alexa Bliss joins him.

#2. Will Alexa Bliss be the one who tears down the alliance between Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt

Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt are finally on the same page, but one of the hints in the video was that this could come to an end. One of the clips saw a female's hands playing with two Undertaker figures, which were real and fake versions of the characters.

Wyatt and Uncle Howdy were once rumored to be facing off at WrestleMania, but now it seems that he will face Bobby Lashley, could this be a hint that Alexa Bliss will now become a puppet for Wyatt and Howdy and reignite their initial feud?

#1. Uncle Howdy's identity could be revealed

Throughout the promo, Bray Wyatt talked about a secret and asked if the WWE Universe could keep it. The big secret that Wyatt is currently harboring is the identity of Uncle Howdy.

Could Wyatt finally be about to reveal the identity of the man who has been both his friend and rival since his return to the company?

It has been one of the biggest mysteries in WWE in recent months, but it appears that fans have settled on the fact that it's Bo Dallas, so could this finally be revealed?

What do you think Bray Wyatt has teased in this recent cryptic video? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

