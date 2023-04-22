Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Xavier Woods on the latest episode of SmackDown. The two stars put on a hard-hitting bout, and it got the WWE Universe talking.
Last week on the blue brand, The New Day member defeated LA Knight in a singles match. He then confronted Imperium backstage and challenged The Ring General to a match for the coveted Intercontinental Title. During the bout, Woods tried everything he could to capture the title for the first time in his career, but he lost the match via submission after being placed in a rear naked choke.
Wrestling fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the outcome of the match and what transpired during it. One fan even claimed that Gunther is a better champion than Roman Reigns.
Before the match, Xavier Woods was undefeated in singles competition since 2021. Gunther hasn't been defeated one-on-one since arriving on the main roster last year.
The Ring General has held the gold for nearly a year now, and there are still countless opponents that he could face in the future. It'll be interesting to see who his next opponent will be.
