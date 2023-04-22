Create

"Gunther is a better champion than Roman Reigns" - Fans react to The Ring General retaining the IC Title on SmackDown

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 22, 2023 09:15 IST
Gunther emerged victorious on WWE SmackDown
Gunther emerged victorious on WWE SmackDown

Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Xavier Woods on the latest episode of SmackDown. The two stars put on a hard-hitting bout, and it got the WWE Universe talking.

Last week on the blue brand, The New Day member defeated LA Knight in a singles match. He then confronted Imperium backstage and challenged The Ring General to a match for the coveted Intercontinental Title. During the bout, Woods tried everything he could to capture the title for the first time in his career, but he lost the match via submission after being placed in a rear naked choke.

Wrestling fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the outcome of the match and what transpired during it. One fan even claimed that Gunther is a better champion than Roman Reigns.

@WWE @AustinCreedWins @Gunther_AUT Gunther is a better champion than Roman Reigns. He never Kaiser and Vinci bail him out. When was the last time Roman won clean?
Gunther reign is gonna go down as one of the best title runs with a midcard title in some time ABSOLUTELY LEGENDARY #Smackdown https://t.co/JFsoPRpVF6
Gunther may be the best call up from NXT to the main roster that has ever happened, booked to absolute perfection, the best talent in the ring on the roster now without a doubt. Consistent bangers, I want to see Gunther vs. Roman Reigns in the near future, why not? #SmackDown
GUNTHER retains the Intercontinental Championship in a dynamic fight against Xavier Woods, how could it be otherwise. An underdog that has tried. Yet another rival on Gunther's list. #SmackDownhttps://t.co/oBIs5M2N4e
That IC title match with Xavier and Gunther was brilliant. I hope this is the start of something and not just a one-off thing. #SmackDown
I don't think there's any doubt now that Gunther will be the longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion in history. Is definitely most deserved.
They found the perfect balance here.. Gunther dominated but Woods didn't seem to be there by accident.. very nice #Smackdown
#Gunther is the only active wrestler that I can think of that doesn't necessarily need a compelling storyline or long lasting feud. His ability to defeat different challengers with nobody able to dethrone him is an attraction all on its own. Rare and [email protected] #Smackdown
Xavier Woods and Gunther put on a Great Intercontinental Championship Match. Can't wait for Gunther to have new and fresh challengers after the Draft.#SmackDown
Another great match in the books for this legendary reign of Gunther.

Before the match, Xavier Woods was undefeated in singles competition since 2021. Gunther hasn't been defeated one-on-one since arriving on the main roster last year.

The Ring General has held the gold for nearly a year now, and there are still countless opponents that he could face in the future. It'll be interesting to see who his next opponent will be.

Who do you think will dethrone the Imperium leader for the title? Sound off in the comments section below!

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...