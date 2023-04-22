Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Xavier Woods on the latest episode of SmackDown. The two stars put on a hard-hitting bout, and it got the WWE Universe talking.

Last week on the blue brand, The New Day member defeated LA Knight in a singles match. He then confronted Imperium backstage and challenged The Ring General to a match for the coveted Intercontinental Title. During the bout, Woods tried everything he could to capture the title for the first time in his career, but he lost the match via submission after being placed in a rear naked choke.

Wrestling fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the outcome of the match and what transpired during it. One fan even claimed that Gunther is a better champion than Roman Reigns.

Mary Ellen Ermis @MELeisering @WWE @AustinCreedWins @Gunther_AUT Gunther is a better champion than Roman Reigns. He never Kaiser and Vinci bail him out. When was the last time Roman won clean? @WWE @AustinCreedWins @Gunther_AUT Gunther is a better champion than Roman Reigns. He never Kaiser and Vinci bail him out. When was the last time Roman won clean?

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestlin



ABSOLUTELY LEGENDARY Gunther reign is gonna go down as one of the best title runs with a midcard title in some timeABSOLUTELY LEGENDARY #Smackdown Gunther reign is gonna go down as one of the best title runs with a midcard title in some time ABSOLUTELY LEGENDARY #Smackdown https://t.co/JFsoPRpVF6

Viper  @ViperXero Gunther may be the best call up from NXT to the main roster that has ever happened, booked to absolute perfection, the best talent in the ring on the roster now without a doubt. Consistent bangers, I want to see Gunther vs. Roman Reigns in the near future, why not? #SmackDown Gunther may be the best call up from NXT to the main roster that has ever happened, booked to absolute perfection, the best talent in the ring on the roster now without a doubt. Consistent bangers, I want to see Gunther vs. Roman Reigns in the near future, why not? #SmackDown

Rohan @Rohan5640

GUNTHER retains the Intercontinental Championship in a dynamic fight against Xavier Woods, how could it be otherwise. An underdog that has tried. Yet another rival on Gunther's list. #SmackDown GUNTHER retains the Intercontinental Championship in a dynamic fight against Xavier Woods, how could it be otherwise. An underdog that has tried. Yet another rival on Gunther's list. #SmackDownhttps://t.co/oBIs5M2N4e

Megan Roxburgh @meganpsitn That IC title match with Xavier and Gunther was brilliant. I hope this is the start of something and not just a one-off thing. #SmackDown That IC title match with Xavier and Gunther was brilliant. I hope this is the start of something and not just a one-off thing. #SmackDown

SlappadabRo_WWE @SlappadaBRO_WWE I don't think there's any doubt now that Gunther will be the longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion in history.



Is definitely most deserved. I don't think there's any doubt now that Gunther will be the longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion in history. Is definitely most deserved.

DarekPetrelli @Darek_Petrelli They found the perfect balance here.. Gunther dominated but Woods didn't seem to be there by accident.. very nice #Smackdown They found the perfect balance here.. Gunther dominated but Woods didn't seem to be there by accident.. very nice #Smackdown

Vincent Heart @VHeart87

@wwe #Gunther is the only active wrestler that I can think of that doesn't necessarily need a compelling storyline or long lasting feud. His ability to defeat different challengers with nobody able to dethrone him is an attraction all on its own. Rare and amazing.@wwe #Smackdown #Gunther is the only active wrestler that I can think of that doesn't necessarily need a compelling storyline or long lasting feud. His ability to defeat different challengers with nobody able to dethrone him is an attraction all on its own. Rare and [email protected] #Smackdown

EthansToyShow @EthansToyShow



#SmackDown Xavier Woods and Gunther put on a Great Intercontinental Championship Match. Can't wait for Gunther to have new and fresh challengers after the Draft. Xavier Woods and Gunther put on a Great Intercontinental Championship Match. Can't wait for Gunther to have new and fresh challengers after the Draft.#SmackDown

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Another great match in the books for this legendary reign of Gunther. Another great match in the books for this legendary reign of Gunther.

Before the match, Xavier Woods was undefeated in singles competition since 2021. Gunther hasn't been defeated one-on-one since arriving on the main roster last year.

The Ring General has held the gold for nearly a year now, and there are still countless opponents that he could face in the future. It'll be interesting to see who his next opponent will be.

Who do you think will dethrone the Imperium leader for the title? Sound off in the comments section below!

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes