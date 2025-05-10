Gunther to be brutally destroyed by 3-time World Champion at WWE Backlash? Exploring landscape changing return

  • home icon
By Phillipa Mariee
Modified May 10, 2025 17:44 GMT
Pat McAfee has some friends (image via WWE)
Pat McAfee will step into the lion's den tonight at WWE Backlash, and he is aware that he has a tough challenge ahead of him. That being said, McAfee is one of the smartest men in the business, and it's hard to believe he got involved in this match without knowing there's a plan B.

Gunther has picked a fight with the wrong people over the past few months. Now that he no longer has a title, it could be the perfect time for him to step into the ring with Goldberg and hand him his final WWE match.

The two men planted the seeds for a story last year at Bad Blood. Tonight at Backlash, McAfee could have called in a favor with a fellow NFL alum and gotten Big Bill to come and cover his back.

McAfee has an incredibly slim chance against Gunther in a clean 1v1, but Goldberg's return could be enough to take The Ring General off his game, cause a defeat, and set up a collision at SummerSlam.

Gunther needs to be stopped by someone in WWE much bigger than Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee is one of the best talkers in WWE, but he's not most proficient when it comes to technical wrestling, and he's not even close to Gunther's level.

Goldberg is a much bigger man and someone who could compete against Gunther in a legitimate match if needed. It would've been a significant stage for Brock Lesnar to return and set up a dream match with Gunther, but since his return is highly unlikely, Goldberg could take that call instead.

It will be interesting to see how this is set up, if Goldberg runs in and takes him out or if McAfee is taken down first and Goldberg is then forced to make the save and set up a story.

Edited by Brandon Nell
