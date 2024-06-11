Gunther to face problems from 2-time champion if he wins World title? Exploring potential risk

Gunther will be looking forward to SummerSlam 2024. Having won the King of the Ring tournament, the King General as Pat McAfee calls him, has a huge title match ahead of him in Cleveland, Ohio. He will have the chance to win the World Heavyweight Championship, as is his right as King of the Ring. But, could he face problems from a two-time champion if he succeeds?

The answer to this question is a resounding "Yes", and the two-time champion in question is none other than his right-hand man, Ludwig Kaiser. The former two-time NXT Tag Team Champion is as ambitious as his leader, and this could prove a problem further down the line. After all, Kaiser has announced his intention to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Should the stars align, and both Gunther and Kaiser become successful, it may lead to some tension. The Ring General, as World Heavyweight Champion, will need to be wary of Mr. Money in the Bank, Ludwig Kaiser. The contract could lead to his demise, should Kaiser choose to cash in on him. What's more, this possibility cannot be ignored, because if Kaiser has proven anything in the last few weeks, it's that he is as shrewd and as cunning as ever, and could jump at the opportunity to stab his leader in the back.

At the end of the day, for all this to unfold, both Gunther and Kaiser will need to be successful in their attempts to win a world title and the Money in the Bank ladder match respectively. But, it's important to remember, that the possibilities are endless in WWE.

Gunther could enter Bash in Berlin as the World Heavyweight Champion

While SummerSlam could be a major turning point for Gunther, he will also be looking further ahead to Bash in Berlin. While he may be Austrian, a Premium Live Event in Germany will feel somewhat like home for The Ring General. If that's not enough, it could be made all the more special if he proves to be successful at SummerSlam.

Whether it's Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, or some other WWE superstar, the 36-year-old will be ruthless at The Biggest Party of the Summer. He will have one goal on his mind, and that is becoming the World Heavyweight Champion. After that, he can go to Berlin, with a world title around his waist, something that will undoubtedly be a special moment for him.

The next few months are bound to be interesting, both for The Ring General and the WWE Universe. With Clash at the Castle, Money in the Bank, SummerSlam, and Bash in Berlin to come, the fans will not be short on excitement.

