Gunther to face WWE RAW star in huge first-time-ever match? Exploring the possibility

Gunther is one of the most dominant and impactful champions in WWE history. Apart from being the most prolonged NXT United Kingdom Champion, which is now defunct, he has recently become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, a title he still holds.

Numerous stars from Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown have attempted to dethrone The Ring General, but they ultimately failed. Tommaso Ciampa is next in line, but he may very well face the same fate.

However, Gunther could have a massive challenger soon. Former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed defeated Gunther's most recent challenger, Chad Gable, on RAW. Big Bronson spoke about his goals on RAW Talk after the match.

During his interview with Byron Saxton, he called himself a real-life kaiju. He then named Gunther and Seth Rollins as potential stars whom he intends to target in the future. The big man wants championship gold, and he wants it soon.

Bronson is certainly a threat to any champion. If he were to clash with Gunther, it would pose a unique threat to The Ring General and make for a completely different kind of opponent. However, the fans would have to wait to find out whether the athletic powerhouse defeats the seemingly unstoppable champion.

There are issues mounting within Imperium on WWE RAW

Gunther may have more issues than just those looking to claim his title. While Chad Gable, Tommaso Ciampa, and Bronson Reed all wish to dethrone the Intercontinental Champion, his stable is facing some difficulties too.

For a while, neither Ludwig Kaiser nor Giovanni Vinci were winning their matches on Monday Night RAW. When Gunther confronted the duo, Ludwig leveled his game up and gained some much-needed momentum.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the extremely talented Giovanni Vinci. Not only does he often lose, but he tapped out to Tommaso Ciampa two weeks in a row. Moreover, this led to his Imperium stablemate Ludwig Kaiser having an encounter with the Italian superstar.

While Imperium may not have the same potential as The Bloodline or The Judgment Day, they still need to get their act straight. If Kaiser and Vinci have to exhibit the reason why they were so successful as a duo in NXT, they will have to focus on improving their individual abilities, especially Vinci.

Gunther needs to be able to rely on his stablemates. If The Ring General has a constant flow of challengers stepping up, his partners' capability to win must not be a point of concern for the Intercontinental Champion. So, Giovanni must step up soon.

Who do you think will be Gunther's next opponent for the Intercontinental Championship? Do you think Imperium has the potential to continue as a stable? Sound off in the comments section below!