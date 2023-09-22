Gunther should finally drop the Intercontinental Championship to 330-lb star at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Gunther has dominated the world of sports entertainment ever since he appeared on WWE's main roster and joined the blue brand. The Ring General's rise has been nothing short of extraordinary as no one in the promotion has pinned the champion in over 18 months.

Last year, the Austrian star won the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown and changed the landscape of the division. He once again made the title feel relevant and important to the brand as the workhorse champion.

After dominating Friday Nights, Gunther made his way to Monday Night RAW during the annual WWE Draft. The Intercontinental Champion was accompanied by Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Meanwhile, then-United States Champion Austin Theory was drafted to the blue brand.

This year, Chad Gable came very close to defeating Gunther and ending his tyranny as the Intercontinental Champion. However, The Ring General should put over Bronson Reed in his home country and drop the title to The Colossal at Elimination Chamber 2024.

Why should Bronson Reed dethrone Gunther at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024?

Last year, Bronson Reed made his return to the company and joined the red brand. After being undefeated on Monday Night RAW for a while, Reed eventually lost his streak. However, The Colossal was heavily protected under Triple H's new regime for months.

Meanwhile, Gunther became a history maker when he crossed Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion. However, The Ring General is clearly destined for bigger things in WWE and the management would take the title away from him sooner rather than later.

The WWE Universe wants Chad Gable to become the next Intercontinental Champion and the first person to pin The Ring General clean in the middle of the ring for the first time on the main roster. However, Gable tried to do so and failed which means another superstar can go after the champion.

WWE is set to host Elimination Chamber 2024 in Australia and it could be the perfect place for The Ring General to lose his Intercontinental Championship to home country hero, Bronson Reed. The Colossal can become the next big name on the brand with a title win over Gunther in Perth.

Do you want to see Bronson Reed win the Intercontinental Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

