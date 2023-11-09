Gunther to fire underperforming star and replace with 39-year-old former Champion? Exploring potential scenario

Gunther has ruled Imperium with an iron fist since the group's arrival on WWE's main roster and has constantly pushed for Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci to perform at their best.

Vinci appears to have been dropping below the level required of him in recent weeks and many fans noticed that he failed to appear on the show this week. Gunther and Kaiser also appeared on The Bump without him and didn't even mention him or his whereabouts.

This has led to the belief that The Ring General could be looking to replace him and he could already have someone in mind.

Will Ivar be recruited by Gunther in the coming weeks on WWE RAW?

This week on RAW, The Miz won the chance to face the Austrian star for the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series but was attacked by Ivar following the match. Many fans believed that this was because he was upset about losing, but it could be that Ivar was actually doing Gunther's dirty work and wanted to ensure The Miz wasn't one hundred percent for his match.

Next week the former WWE Champion will take on Ivar one-on-one, and after the damage done by Ivar, The Ring General could head out to the ring and pick up what is left of The Miz. He could then reveal that Ivar has joined Imperium and will now work alongside them until Erik's return.

Ivar has a history of working in a tag team and could work effectively alongside Ludwig Kaiser as he continues his feud with DIY. It would also give the team a new dynamic because there is no one else on RAW who can do the things that Ivar is capable of.

Do you think Giovanni Vinci could be replaced in Imperium after missing RAW? Share your thoughts and predictions for his replacement in the comments section below.

