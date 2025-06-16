Gunther to lose WWE title after icon returns, CM Punk ruled out, Jey Uso replaced? 5 Things that could happen on upcoming RAW

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW is scheduled to air live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI. The WWE Universe is buzzing with excitement for this show as the Fatal Four-Way matches for the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring Tournament are set to progress further. Additionally, Nikki Bella is set to make another appearance after being attacked by Liv Morgan last week.

One of the major announcements WWE made for RAW this week is that Nick Aldis will serve as the General Manager of the red brand instead of Adam Pearce. In this article, we will discuss five things that could happen on RAW tonight.

#5. Goldberg might confront Gunther and help Seth Rollins to cash in his MITB briefcase

Goldberg is reported to be making his return to the upcoming Monday Night show. The Hall of Famer is expected to begin his feud with the World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. WWE may want The Ring General and Goldberg rivalry to be a non-title contest, as it will be the iconic star's retirement match from the squared circle.

This raises the chances that the veteran may return to tonight's RAW and confront the Imperium Leader. This confrontation could lead to a heated physical altercation, possibly prompting Seth Rollins to attempt a Money in the Bank cash-in.

If this scenario unfolds, Goldberg may not hesitate to aid The Visionary in dethroning Gunther in the upcoming episode of RAW.

#4. Brie Bella might return to help Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella made her WWE return last week, where she was confronted by Liv Morgan. The Women's Tag Team Champion was unhappy with the fact that Nikki did not acknowledge her contribution to the rise of the women's division.

Things ended when The Judgment Day member attacked the Hall of Famer. Even if the Fearless One tries to get redemption, Liv has Raquel Rodriguez on her side. This increases the chances of Brie Bella returning to the show.

The return of Brie could lead to a tag team match between The Judgment Day and the Bella Twins for Evolution 2 or Night of Champions 2025.

#3. Karrion Kross might replace Jey Uso

Jey Uso lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther on last week's RAW. This has led to the YEET Master entering the King of the Ring tournament as the mystery participant. Now, he will face Sheamus, Rusev, and Bronson Reed in tonight's show, with the winner advancing to the semi-finals of the tournament.

In a surprising twist, Karrion Kross might replace Jey Uso at the last moment. This could happen when the former World Champion mysteriously gets attacked backstage and is unable to compete.

In this situation, Kross could confront Nick Aldis and get himself a spot. Later, WWE can reveal that The Herald of Doomsday was the person behind that attack.

#2. CM Punk could be pulled from WWE Night of Champions after a backstage attack

CM Punk is set to face John Cena at Night of Champions 2025 for the Undisputed WWE Title. However, the announcement of this match has sparked discussion among fans due to The Best in the World's controversial past remarks about Saudi Arabia's shows.

This even sparks the prospect of Punk being pulled from his match at NOC. If WWE has any plans concerning the same, it's conceivable that CM Punk could get attacked backstage during tonight's RAW.

It could lead to him getting pulled from the upcoming premium Live event, and eventually result in Punk vs. Cena getting canceled.

#1. LA Knight might get banned from appearing ringside during Bronson Reed’s match

Bronson Reed will be engaged in a Fatal Four-Way King of the Ring first-round match. During the latest episode of SmackDown, the Tsunami appeared alongside Bron Breakker and cost LA Knight the KOTR match.

This was the consequence of Knight's actions against Breakker in last week's episode of RAW. With all this development, it wouldn't be surprising if Knight costs Reed on the red brand tonight.

Looking at this possibility, Nick Aldis might put a band on the former United States Champion from the Bronson Reed match. This will ensure a clean finish to the King of the Ring first-round match.

