Gunther may kick Imperium member out and replace him with rising WWE Superstar

Imperium has been dealing with some internal issues as of late, with both Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci unable to live up to Gunther's high standards on Monday Night RAW.

Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion for over a year and has yet to be pinned on the main roster. He clearly wants Imperium to be as dominant as him. Since Kaiser and Vinci have been unable to follow in his footsteps, it has led to some real tension in the group.

It's clear that Vinci is the one that's facing backlash, and if it came down to it, The Ring General could replace him with one man he knows could get the job done.

Gunther hasn't tasted defeat often in his WWE career under his current name or as WALTER. But one man who pushed him to the limit and took away his NXT United Kingdom Championship was Ilja Dragunov.

The rising star is currently directionless in NXT and is seemingly looking for a chance to be promoted. Meanwhile, the Imperium leader could be waiting in the wings to make that happen.

Could Ilja Dragunov be promoted to WWE's main roster to align with Gunther?

There is a saying about keeping your friends close and enemies even closer. Since the Intercontinental Champion is one of the wisest men in WWE, he could have a master plan.

If The Ring General is aware that the only man ever to make him tap in WWE is heading to the main roster, why not recruit him to ensure he isn't forced to face him anytime soon?

Dragunov clearly knows the champion's weaknesses and could exploit them if left unchecked and take away another title. The only other man to have defeated Gunther in singles competition is Bron Breakker, but he wouldn't be a good fit for the RAW stable at this point in his career.

