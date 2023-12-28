Gunther to meet a ghost from his past in 2024? 4 reasons why Triple H must bring 30-year-old star to WWE RAW next year 

Triple H running WWE has indeed been best for business in just about every sense. Fans are much happier thanks to the quality of the product. The business the company is generating is unlike anything the promotion has ever done before. Even wrestler morale is seemingly at an all-time high.

Part of Triple H's success as a booker is his ability to keep things fresh. The Game has been frequently moving stars around, signing new talent, and pushing wrestlers loved by fans. Heading into 2024, this will undoubtedly continue. With that being said, The CCO can spice up Monday Night RAW in a big way with one man in particular.

The King Of Kings should call up Ilja Dragunov from NXT. The Mad Dragon is the reigning NXT Champion, having defeated Carmelo Hayes for the coveted prize earlier in the year. He is scheduled to defend the title against Trick Williams at New Year's Evil.

There are many reasons why The Game should bring the uber-talented performer to the main roster. In this article, we will look at a handful of reasons why Triple H must bring Ilja up to the red brand, specifically in 2024.

Below are four reasons why Triple H must call up Ilja Dragunov to the main roster in 2024.

#4. Ilja Dragunov is incredibly talented

The most obvious reason why Triple H and WWE should bring Ilja Dragunov to the main roster comes down to the most important thing a wrestler can bring: talent. Ilja is one of the most talented performers in both World Wrestling Entertainment and pro wrestling as a whole.

Ilja offers a sense of realism that most wrestlers can't match. His bouts with Carmelo Hayes and Dijak were some of the absolute best in recent memory. That isn't limited to just NXT, either. Ilja's matches stand up to anything you see on WWE RAW, SmackDown, or in other wrestling promotions.

The Mad Dragon also brings an intensity and personality that nobody else can match. If anybody else tried to do what Ilja does, it would come across as corny or strange. For whatever reason, it just works for him, and fans eat it up. His talent can't be denied, and he could help RAW a lot in 2024.

#3. He knows how to end Gunther's long reign

The Intercontinental Champion Gunther on RAW.

Gunther is arguably the most dominant superstar to join WWE over the past decade. The Ring General started his WWE career through the NXT UK brand, where he won the United Kingdom Championship almost immediately. He then replicated that success on the main roster with the Intercontinental Championship.

While part of the British brand, The Ring General became the longest-reigning United Kingdom Champion ever. While numerous stars attempted to slay the Austrian, nobody could. The only exception to that is Ilja Dragunov. The Mad Dragon was the only man who could defeat the former Walter and dethrone the unbeatable champion.

Now that Gunther is once again a record-breaking unbeatable champion, Triple H and WWE could call Ilja up to the main roster to once again have the pair feud. Can Gunther handle a ghost from his past that gave him a rare loss? Will Ilja end another amazing title reign?

#2. WWE has several big shows lined up in Europe for 2024

Triple H at a press conference

WWE is a global company. Their various programs air in every region of the world, and fans all around the globe enjoy the product. Unfortunately, despite being called World Wrestling Entertainment, the promotion didn't always quite live up to that title.

Thanks to Nick Khan and Triple H that is changing. In 2024 alone, WWE will likely hold five major premium live events outside of the United States. This includes two shows in Saudi Arabia, Elimination Chamber in Australia, Backlash in France, and Bash in Berlin in Germany.

Ilja Dragunov is European and built a name for himself in Germany. He would no doubt also be popular in France. With the company offering two major premium live events in Europe, it only makes sense to have one of the greatest European wrestlers ever compete at both events.

#1. Dragunov has outgrown NXT

WWE NXT is currently being run by Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid and some of the best minds in all of professional wrestling are developing the stars of tomorrow while also providing compelling storytelling on television.

Stars such as Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, Tiffany Stratton, Axiom, Kelani Jordan, Nathan Frazer, and various other names compete on the brand. They all hope to become full-time members of WWE's main roster in the future.

Much of NXT consists of greener and less experienced stars. Ilja is far more developed and is ready for a bigger stage. Having him on NXT when he has outgrown the brand doesn't make sense, both for his future and for the brand as a whole. He must move up because he has outgrown the need for developmental.