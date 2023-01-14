Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther has discussed his long-term goals in the company and where he sees himself.

After dominating the NXT UK brand, The Ring General made his main roster debut last year on SmackDown and went on to become an unstoppable force on the blue brand. He is the leader of the heelish stable IMPERIUM, which includes Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.

During a recent interview with My San Antonio, Gunther stated that he wants to add more accomplishments to his résumé and remain in phenomenal shape. He also wants to be the best Intercontinental Champion he can be:

"I don't really focus on what's next and stuff like that. I want to achieve more things in my career. But at the moment, I'm focused on being the best Intercontinental Champion I can be. I want to stay healthy and want to stay in good shape, and be on top of my game, and learn and grow. The future will tell me where I am gonna end up. Overall, I always try to focus on the moment live in the moment and enjoy that moment. And then we'll see what comes next."

Gunther reveals the list of names he would like to face in WWE

The Ring General has shared the ring with notable stars such as Sheamus and Rey Mysterio during his time in the company. There are many other names that the WWE Universe would love to see him face.

Gunther named Roman Reigns and several others as his dream opponents:

"I always wanted to wrestle Finn Balor. AJ Styles will be a great match. Obviously, Brock Lesnar will be fantastic. At some point, if John Cena is ever possible, that would be great. Roman, obviously is there. Drew McIntyre is a match that I think could be very exciting for our audience," he said.

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, Gunther will face one of his biggest and toughest opponents yet when he defends his Intercontinental Championship against 'The Monster of All Monsters' Braun Strowman.

Which superstar are you rooting for tonight?

