WWE SmackDown star Gunther has expressed interest in competing in this year's Men's Royal Rumble match set to take place on Saturday, January 28th.

The Ring General has never been a part of the 30-man over-the-top-rope elimination bout before, and he wants to be in one. He's also the reigning Intercontinental Champion, which means he might defend his title at the premium live event.

Speaking to My San Antonio in a recent interview, Gunther stated that he's a long-time fan of the Royal Rumble match, and would like to compete in the bout:

"That's definitely one of the cooler things to do. When I was younger, I always enjoyed the Rumble. I think when I was a fan watching, I liked the Royal Rumble even more than WrestleMania. So yeah, if the chance is there to be part of the match that would be absolutely fantastic.”

GUNTHER @Gunther_AUT work hard, work smart, whatever is necessary! work hard, work smart, whatever is necessary! https://t.co/ouOulsPLTx

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

Gunther wants to be the first entrant in the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble match

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE's big four events and many fans look forward to it every year. Last year's match was won by none other than 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar. He went on to face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 38 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Only a few wrestlers have won the Rumble from the #1 spot, and Gunther wants to be one of them:

"I think if I'm in that match, I want to put in the work, so I'd like to go in at number one."

Gunther last defended his coveted Intercontinental Championship at a premium live event was against Sheamus at Clash at the Castle. He defeated The Celtic Warrior to retain the title in a critically acclaimed match. His next title defense is against Braun Strowman on tonight's SmackDown.

Who do you think will win the Rumble? Sound off in the comments below!

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes