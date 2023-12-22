Gunther's championship reign to finally come to an end in controversial fashion to 32-year-old WWE star at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

Gunther has dominated WWE over the past year and is pushing towards 600 days as the Intercontinental Champion. The Ring General has swept aside all of the challengers in his wake throughout his reign as a champion and has even opened up about his desire to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40.

WWE could have some big plans for Gunther at WrestleMania 40, and the way plans are coming together on Monday Night RAW, it appears that he could be set to face Ludwig Kaiser for the Intercontinental Championship instead.

Ludwig Kaiser has been pushed heavily on RAW over the past few months, and in Gunther's absence, it could possibly become clear that the former might be The Ring General's next challenger. Gunther's treatment of the Imperium could be the main reason behind Kaiser breaking away from the group and deciding to step up to the man who has been one of his closest friends in recent years.

Not only that, but Giovanni Vinci could be on board to help Kaiser ensure that the latter emerges successful in his challenge since Gunther has been cruel to both members of the Imperium throughout their time on RAW.

Is Ludwig Kaiser ready for the push toward Gunther's Intercontinental Championship?

Ludwig Kaiser has become popular with the WWE Universe throughout his time at Gunther's side, and many fans have vowed for him to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship several times.

Kaiser, much like The Ring General, has shown that he is dedicated to the cause as well since he has recently shown off an incredible body transformation.

Imperium has been a dominant group on RAW throughout 2023, and while many fans will be upset to see them split, there could be an entertaining storyline between the three men yet to come.

Do you think Ludwig Kaiser should be the man to finally capture the Intercontinental Championship? Sound off in the comments section below!