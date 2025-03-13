Gunther's greatest rival, former champions finally returning? - 4 WWE stars who should return during the European tour

WWE is on fire right now. Even excluding the excitement ahead of WrestleMania, it seems as if fan engagement has reached new heights and interest is at a different level. It's simply fun to watch pro wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment in particular.

Ad

Part of the fun of pro wrestling is the big returns. World Wrestling Entertainment arguably does big returns better than anyone else, as the surprises and excitement that come with these comebacks generate a lot of momentum and buzz.

Fans in the arena and those watching at home can feel the excitement when a big star appears after being away for weeks, months, or even years.

This article will take a look at big returns that could and should happen during the upcoming European tour. This includes former stars from the company, a big name from TNA Wrestling, and an intense wrestler who has been sidelined due to injury.

Ad

Trending

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Below are four WWE stars who should return during the European tour.

#4. Fans believe in Joe Hendry

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joe Hendry is a TNA Wrestling star. Even though he is part of a company that is significantly smaller than the top two promotions, Joe remains one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. Audiences adore the talented worker.

The 36-year-old has made several big appearances in WWE. He had a few standout performances in NXT. Joe then appeared in the Men's Royal Rumble Match just over a month and a half ago.

Ad

While WWE doesn't have him under contract, they do have an ongoing relationship with TNA Wrestling and could likely have Joe return during the European tour. Since fans believe in Joe Hendry, why not give them something to be excited about?

#3. Aleister Black is rumored to be returning to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aleister Black is a former WWE star who was clearly a favorite of Triple H. Under The Game's watch in NXT, Black eventually won the prized NXT Championship and became a top star on the brand. Unfortunately, he didn't have as much luck on the main roster.

Vince McMahon clearly never understood Black and his appeal. In fact, Vince eventually released Aleister. He then went on to compete in AEW, but his contract recently expired. Now, many believe he's WWE-bound once again.

Ad

Black is from Europe, so it would make sense for him to return on the European tour. He spent years wrestling on the indie scene there, so many local fans have developed a deep connection. Plus, everyone likely just wants to see him back as soon as possible. He's that good of a performer.

#2. Ilja Dragunov could save Jey Uso from Gunther

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ilja Dragunov is one of the most intense and entertaining wrestlers in the Stamford-based company. He is a hard-hitting, charismatic performer whom fans can watch wrestle for an hour without getting bored. Dragunov is truly special.

The Mad Dragon has been out of action for quite a while. He suffered an injury during a live event match against his longtime rival Gunther last year. WWE fans have been eagerly awaiting his comeback since then.

Ad

If Ilja is healthy enough to return, he should do so in Europe by saving Jey Uso from another Gunther beatdown. Not only is he Russian, but he lived in Germany and became a star in the United Kingdom with NXT UK. This could set up The Ring General vs. The Mad Dragon once again.

#1. Rusev could make a splash if he returns to WWE

Rusev is a former WWE star who began his career with the NXT brand. It was there that he met Lana, and the two had instant chemistry, which led to their call-up to the main roster.

Ad

While on the main roster, Lana helped to lead Rusev to the United States Championship, a title he held in WWE three times. Both ended up leaving the company, and Rusev later found some success in All Elite Wrestling.

Now that Rusev is a free agent again, he could return during the European tour. Being Bulgarian, it would make a lot of sense. Plus, international fans would likely react in a big way if they were to see Rusev appear again. Who knows, Lana might even join him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback