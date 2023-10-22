Gunther's historic title reign to end if 10-time champion returns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Analyzing the chances

Gunther's historic Intercontinental Title reign could be in jeopardy if 10-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar graces us with his presence at Crown Jewel 2023.

Fans are waiting to see the Intercontinental Champion engage in a singles encounter with The Beast Incarnate. However, with Lesnar reportedly said to be on a hiatus until early 2024, it seems unlikely for the match to happen at Crown Jewel.

During the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2023, a moment that got fans jumping on their seats was the intense confrontation between Brock Lesnar and Gunther. For many, the collision between the two felt like a dream match.

Suppose Brock Lesnar were to come back to compete against The Ring General at Crown Jewel. In that case, it has the potential to become the most significant fight for the Intercontinental Championship in recent years.

Brock Lesnar typically pursues world titles; hence, his pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship holds significant importance for the title, particularly due to its major exposure in the Middle East. A match between these two will enhance the reputation of the IC Title.

It could stand out as one of the most captivating non-world championship fights in WWE history and effectively elevates Gunther's status in the company, given his noteworthy portrayal as one of the most appealing heels over the past decade.

Brock Lesnar wants a match with Gunther

During a recent ESPN interview with renowned UFC figure Daniel Cormier, Lesnar was asked if he wanted to fight Gunther. The Beast stated that he would prefer to work with the current Intercontinental Champion, but he understands it is not his decision.

"I do," Lesnar said. "I don't really care [about specific opponents]. It [facing Omos at WrestleMania 39] was just proposed. I don't make the calls around here, so it's just one of those things. When this was proposed to me, I liked it because I liked the challenge and I liked the match-up," said Lesnar. [From 06:53 to 07:13]

Brock Lesnar's most recent encounter took place at SummerSlam, signifying the culmination of his story with Cody Rhodes as he showed his respect for The American Nightmare after their intense battle. According to recent reports, Lesnar is reportedly set to be absent from WWE television until 2024.

