Gunther’s lengthy undefeated streak may come to an end in a cruel way at WWE Money in the Bank

With Money In The Bank set to take place in London, England, this Saturday, WWE fans are gearing up for what is set to be one of the most exciting shows of the year.

One huge match that was recently announced for the premium live event is Gunther vs. Matt Riddle, with the leader of Imperium set to put his Intercontinental Championship on the line. The Austrian has held the iconic title for a staggering 380 days and counting.

A major factor in his lengthy reign has been the outside assistance from his Imperium teammates, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. However, this association may be the very thing that ends his time with the belt if Kaiser or Vinci choose to or inadvertently cost him his title against Riddle.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle WWE has officially confirmed Matt Riddle vs Gunther is happening at Money In The Bank WWE has officially confirmed Matt Riddle vs Gunther is happening at Money In The Bank https://t.co/vSgStPleWE

The faction already has a deep-seated history in the United Kingdom as Imperium first debuted in the country in 2019 for NXT UK.

Could Matt Riddle's issues with Imperium cost him at Money In The Bank?

In the build-up to his Intercontinental Championship match against The Ring General, the Original Bro has made it his mission to eliminate both Ludwig Kaiser and especially Giovanni Vinci from the equation.

Earlier this month on Monday Night RAW, Matt Riddle tapped into a much more aggressive side of his personality as he attacked the former NXT Tag Team Champions backstage, injuring Vinci's leg in the process.

Since his attack, fans have not seen Giovanni Vinci compete in the ring. Last night on RAW, the Italian star made his return. However, he was seen on crutches during his return, which led Riddle to continue his assault on an already injured body part.

This Saturday at Money In The Bank, Matt Riddle will look to win the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his WWE career.

Who will leave Money In The Bank with the Intercontinental title? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes