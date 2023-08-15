Gunther's next challenger defeats 2-time champion on RAW ahead of their Intercontinental Title match

On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Gunther's current rival Chad Gable collided with his stablemate Giovanni Vinci in a singles match.

The Alpha Academy member defeated Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, and Ricochet in a Fatal Four Way match last week to become the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

He also faced The Ring General two weeks ago in a Beat the Clock challenge after the latter claimed he could beat the former Olympian in less than five minutes. The match was restarted after Gunther failed to win the challenge and eventually won the bout via pinfall.

On RAW this week, IMPERIUM came out to the arena, and the champion cut a promo while standing on top of the announce table. He insulted the Canadian fans and mocked Chad Gable for thinking he could dethrone him.

They were then confronted by Alpha Academy, and Gable mentioned their time-limit match, which he won. Chad told The Ring General that he'll deal with him soon and called his opponent Giovanni Vinci to the ring. The match started after Maxxine Dupri slapped Ludwig Kaiser, who was trying to entice her into joining the stable.

In the end, Chad Gable emerged victorious after delivering a German suplex, which infuriated the Intercontinental Champion.

Gable seems determined to dethrone the Intercontinental Champion and will look to end his record-breaking run when they square off.

