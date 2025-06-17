Gunther's real-life best friend to betray him & join Seth Rollins after recent disrespect? Exploring potential swerve

It's hard to imagine that Gunther would be too excited about being World Heavyweight Champion after WWE RAW. The Ring General's past came back to haunt him when Goldberg came to claim a match following their exchange back at Bad Blood in 2024.

Not only that, but Gunther now has to look over his shoulder for Seth Rollins as well, who has the Money in the Bank contract and isn't afraid to cash in at the best possible moment. It seems that SummerSlam could be where the showdown is heading, and it could result in the ultimate betrayal.

The Ring General and his long-time best friend Ludwig Kaiser have been on the same page for most of their careers until recently, when the two men went their separate ways, and Kaiser has seemingly been forgotten. Gunther may likely search for his friend now that he needs backup, which could lead to quite the showdown.

Rollins could try to cash in his contract at SummerSlam after Gunther defends his title in a hard-hitting match, similar to how Randy Orton did in 2013. Ludwig Kaiser could be there to seemingly help The Ring General overcome the threat.

However, Kaiser could then turn on his friend at the last minute to help Seth Rollins and join his group as the final member.

Ludwig Kaiser would fit in better with Seth Rollins than Gunther

Of all the men on the RAW roster, Kaiser would be the best option for Rollins' group because he already dresses in suits and preaches himself as "European Elegance." He has the perfect character to blend in perfectly with Rollins' faction.

Kaiser has been forgotten in recent months, but has still pushed himself on social media, making it clear that his former character is still alive and kicking. The World Champion hasn't reached out to him since winning the title, which was expected, and the former NXT Tag Team Champion could take that personally and decide it's time for a change.

