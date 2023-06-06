Hall of Famer beaten down by female superstar - 4 male WWE stars who got destroyed by Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is unquestionably one of the greatest superstars of any gender in WWE today. The supremely talented woman has taken the company by storm since she first joined through the Mae Young Classic, but she's recently hit a new level of stardom.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day holds the distinct record of capturing every women's championship available to her on every brand she's appeared on. She held the NXT UK Women's Championship, the NXT Women's Championship, the RAW Women's Championship, and the SmackDown Women's Championship.

In addition to her impressive set of titles, Rhea has millions of fans who regularly praise the star in addition to a large subset of her fanbase often posting thirst Tweets in her honor. Not everybody is a fan of The Nightmare, however. For as many fans as Ripley has, she's made a lot of enemies in the locker room.

Her enemies don't just extend to female stars, however. Rhea has managed to stand eye to eye with some of the greatest male superstars in the industry. In fact, she's even gotten violent with a handful of them. This article will look at four male superstars who got destroyed by the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Below are four male WWE stars who got destroyed by Rhea Ripley.

#4. She has attacked WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Edge on WWE RAW

Edge is one of the most decorated stars in WWE history. He's held over 30 championships in World Wrestling Entertainment which includes 11 world championships. He's also headlined WrestleMania on multiple occasions.

The Rated R Superstar started The Judgment Day, but was one of the group's earliest victims too. While in the midst of a feud with the faction, he battled Damian Priest in the main event of an episode of Monday Night RAW live from Toronto. The show aired on August 22nd, 2022.

Damian Priest and Edge had a great match with The Rated R Superstar winning the contest. When he attempted to punish Damian with a con-chair-to after the match, Rhea Ripley snuck in the ring and hit a dastardly low blow on the WWE Hall of Famer. Thankfully, Beth Phoenix saved her husband from any further beatings that night.

#3. Rhea has made Rey Mysterio's life miserable

Dany🎀 @theirisphhantom Rhea vs Rey at clash at the castle Yeah yeah Rhea vs Rey at clash at the castle Yeah yeah 😌 https://t.co/zNurpBsjpo

Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. Despite his small stature, the iconic star has made a name for himself throughout various countries and promotions for over 30 years now. He even won the World Heavyweight Championship.

Unfortunately, Rey has also suffered through a lot of pain courtesy of The Judgment Day. The group stole Dominik Mysterio away from his dad, brainwashing him into joining their faction. Prior to that happening, however, Rhea made things much more physical.

Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley brutally assaulted the WWE Hall of Famer on the August 15th, 2022 edition of RAW. This led to Rhea hitting Rey with a vicious DDT onto a steel chair. This was only the beginning of what was a near year-long feud.

#2. She once slammed Luke Gallows

Luke Gallows is a powerhouse. The 6'8" and 290 pound big-man is one of WWE's most imposing figures. He's part of The O.C. alongside AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim, a beloved yet highly dangerous faction.

Despite his immense size, Rhea Ripley showed no fear when it came to the big man. On the October 24th, 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW, Karl Anderson battled Finn Balor, but thanks to both The O.C. and Judgment Day, things inevitably went awry.

During the chaos, Rhea shockingly pushed Gallows face first into the ringpost. She then did what seemed impossible. Ripley lifted Luke up and hit a beautiful textbook bodyslam on the floor. Not only did she slam the big man, but she even held him in the air briefly. Her power is unreal.

#1. Rhea Ripley had an entire match with Akira Tozawa

Rhea Ripley slamming Akira Tozawa

Akira Tozawa is one of the most underutilized WWE Superstars. He first signed with the company in 2016 after taking part in the Cruiserweight Classic. He later joined 205 Live where he won the Cruiserweight Championship. He has been a member of the RAW roster for several years now.

The former Cruiserweight Champion rarely competes on the red brand, although he frequents Main Event. Still, one of his most recent matches on the red brand took place back on December 19th, 2022.

During the big show, the former WWE 24/7 Champion had a rare intergender match against Rhea Ripley. The bout was competitive, but lasted for just under five minutes before The Ripper manhandled the former 205 Live star and won the bout.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes