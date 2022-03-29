Hall of Famer Lita shares real thoughts on "last match" in WWE career

WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently opened up about being proud of her last match against Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber 2022.

Lita returned earlier this year and competed in the Women's Royal Rumble. Following the premium live event, she challenged RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch for the title at Elimination Chamber in February. The veteran could not dethrone Big Time Becks, but she is content with the experience.

During her latest appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Lita said she loved talking to the budding talent backstage during her feud with Becky Lynch. The former champion revealed that she would be proud and happy if her Elimination Chamber match was her last in-ring bout in WWE.

"I wasn't gunning for a spot; I wasn't booking things in my head or trying to come up with these match possibilities. They just kind of fell in my lap. It was really inspiring to just be able to sit down and thank all of the girls that were there, and they were so excited because they know that they are at the beginning of their careers and just how many possibilities there are now. You know, I feel really good and proud if I had my last match," said Lita. (From 14:07 to 14:40)

After their match at Elimination Chamber, Lita left the ring, and Becky Lynch celebrated her victory with fans in Saudi Arabia. However, the crowd kept chanting Lita's name to the point where the veteran rolled back inside the squared circle and embraced the support from the live audience.

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair emerged as the next championship contender on the same night

Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match earlier that night to earn her title match against Becky Lynch. The two superstars are now set to lock horns on the first night of WrestleMania 38. The RAW Women's Championship will be on the line during the contest.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE The only two women in history to win the main event of #WrestleMania . You tell me what the biggest match in WrestleMania history is. @WWE The only two women in history to win the main event of #WrestleMania. You tell me what the biggest match in WrestleMania history is. @WWE https://t.co/5U21A6OXMa

Last night on RAW, the EST of WWE sent a bold message when she cut the champion's hair live on television. Belair is determined to end this feud that started last year with her humiliating loss in under 30 seconds.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh