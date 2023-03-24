Hall of Famers, controversial former star - 5 Superstars who quietly departed WWE in 2023

After almost three months of 2023, it appears that there have already been a number of WWE departures.

Since the beginning of the year, several women have walked away from WWE without the company making any kind of official announcement. A few are looking to move in a new direction, whilst others are yet to decide what the future holds when they're not on the road for 300 days a year.

The following list looks at just five superstars who have quietly departed the company in 2023.

#5/4. Nikki and Brie Bella

Nikki & Brie @NikkiAndBrie ‍♀️ Welcome to our next chapter! 🦋 🤍 🦄🤩🥳🫶🏼🫶🏼 🥂🍾 Hi I’m Nikki Garcia, Hi I’m Brie Garcia. And we’re the Garcia Twins.‍♀️ Welcome to our next chapter! 🦋🦄🤩🥳🫶🏼🫶🏼🥂🍾 Hi I’m Nikki Garcia, Hi I’m Brie Garcia. And we’re the Garcia Twins. 👯‍♀️ Welcome to our next chapter! 🦋✨🤍✨🦄🤩🥳🫶🏼🫶🏼🍷🥂🍾 https://t.co/w6GQM0P7Zi

One of the more surprising departures of the year surrounded Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella. The two women worked closely with WWE following their retirement from in-ring competition, but earlier this month they changed their names online and revealed that they were looking for a fresh start.

The Garcia Twins noted that they remain on good terms with the company but have decided that this is the best step for them. The former champions also addressed the current speculation and made it clear that they were not heading to AEW.

#3. Sarray

Thank you WWE Universe twitter.com/i/web/status/1… No matter what some people might say, I did my best. I am so glad that I had the chance to go to WWEThank you WWEThank you SarrayThank you WWE Universe No matter what some people might say, I did my best. I am so glad that I had the chance to go to WWE🙏✨Thank you WWEThank you Sarray Thank you WWE Universe ☀️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/UIjvn6RKq2

Sarray was part of WWE for three years. Ahead of her recent departure, she claimed that she would return to Japan when her contract expired. Sarray was part of NXT and Level Up throughout her time with the company but it was reported that following William Regal's departure, there was a lack of ideas for her.

Sarray has since confirmed her departure on social media, and it was noted that this stemmed from creative issues with the direction of her career.

#2. Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks walked out of a live episode of WWE RAW back in May 2022 and remained quiet about her plans for several months. She eventually appeared as Mercedes Mone at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom back in January.

It was reported that her contract expired at the start of the year and Banks was then able to appear in Japan and live out one of her dreams as she stepped up to former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane. Banks was one of the most talked about stars in the business for several months and is now looking to make her mark elsewhere when her dates with NJPW are up.

#1. Naomi recently departed WWE

It's been almost a year since Naomi was last seen, but the former Women's Champion finally confirmed that she had departed the company as part of an update yesterday.

Naomi has been working on several projects outside of the ring, and it was revealed earlier this year that she was also recovering from shoulder surgery. Many fans believed that she would return to the company in the coming months, but she has now confirmed that she has departed, whilst her husband Jimmy Uso remains under contract.

Do you know of any other Superstars who left the company in 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

