Hall of Famer believes that WWE may have found the female version of CM Punk

CM Punk.

CM Punk was a unique Superstar in his prime. His anti-establishment character, polished in-ring skills, top-guy charisma, and exceptional microphone work made him a world-class talent in the company. His departure left WWE with a void that was never truly filled, as the company couldn't find a guy who could replicate the level he'd reached.

However, WWE may have found a woman who could have a character just like Punk.

On the latest edition of the Busted Open Radio show, Bully Ray AKA Bubba Ray Dudley shared his thoughts about the Women's Elimination Chamber match and singled out Ruby Riott as a talent who has the potential to be a break-out Superstar in the future.

Bully explained how Ruby Riott can be a big Superstar if the WWE Creative manages to get it right with her. The WWE Hall of Famer added that he sees Riott possibly becoming the female version of CM Punk.

I think there’s a good chance for Ruby Riott” Bully began. I really do. If they [WWE creative] found the right thing for her to do. You know, I could almost see Ruby being the female version of like a CM Punk. I know Heyman likes Liv Morgan. H/T Credit: WrestlingNews.co

Ruby Riott is an experienced yet underrated performer who worked hard on the independent circuit for years before being signed up by WWE. She has what it takes to be a top-tier star in the company and as rightfully pointed out by Bully Ray, all she needs is the support of the WWE creative team. However, can she really succeed with a CM Punk-like character? Let us know what you think in the comments section.