Hall of Famer blasts Conor McGregor; claims 50 WWE Superstars are capable of beating him

Conor McGregor

Mark Henry has ripped into Conor McGregor and claimed that the MMA star will be easily beaten by over 50 WWE Superstars. The Hall of Famer was talking on the Busted Open Radio when he made the shocking remarks.

McGregor is not a big fan of the WWE and has been highly critical of it. Back in 2016, he had tweeted that 'he would slap the head off the entire roster and twice on Sundays'. The claim did not go down well with a lot of people associated with WWE and Henry is still angry with him.

The former World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he was a part of the locker room when McGregor made that statement and that he would not let any man who is 140 pounds get away with it.

The Hall of Famer boldly claimed that he would tear McGregor's skin off and hang it in his closet! He added that the MMA star would not survive in a fight with Braun Strowman before ridiculing McGregor and saying that Chad Gable would have him screaming. He said:

“He said things that was completely out of line, specially as it relates to him coming into the locker room and slapping everybody because, I’m gonna tell you what. At that time, I was actually in the locker room. I welcome any 140 pounds or less guy on the planet to come and slap my face. I will tear your skin off. AND I will hang your skin in my closet.

There’s 50 guys in that WWE locker room that will hand him his a**. Just so y’all know. So don’t think for one second that a 140 pound dude is going to go in there and survive against Braun Strowman. I would say that that Chad Gable would rake him over the coals. Chad Gable will have him screaming for his mommy.” [H/T SEScoops]

