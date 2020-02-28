Hall of Famer happy with Goldberg beating 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Goldberg

The WWE Universe is not happy with Bray Wyatt dropping the Universal title at the pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. Goldberg managed to end The Fiend's streak at WWE Super ShowDown and the booking has not gone down well with the fans.

Hall of Famer Bully Ray, however, is happy with the decision and claimed that people who are shocked or angry with the booking do not get wrestling. He had previously warned the fans about Goldberg possibly winning the title and that is exactly what happened. He tweeted:

If you’re shocked or angry by #Goldberg becoming the new Universal Champion...you just dont get it.



Its #WrestleMania season kiddies...



(ps...told ya) 😂#WWESSD@BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) February 27, 2020

While Bully Ray is happy with the result of the match, one other Hall of Famer is not. Booker T spoke about the match when it was announced and made it clear that Goldberg was not the one to end The Fiend's streak.

"Bill is not the one. This is one of those matches that if it is done right it can be one of those that we really talk about and say 'Where has this Goldberg been' and I think he realizes that and wants that. A lot of people would not want to work up to that standard, but that is why he is a Hall of Famer."[H/T WrestlingINC]

Goldberg is now expected to defend his title at WrestleMania 36 against Roman Reigns.