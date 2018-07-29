WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff has passed away at 70

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.78K // 29 Jul 2018, 21:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff has passed

WWE Hall of Famer and former WWF tag team champion Nikolai Volkoff, real name Josip Peruzovic, has passed away.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

PWInsider first reported the news this morning, July 29, that Volkoff had passed on after being released from the hospital just a few days ago. He had been admitted last week to be treated for dehydration, along with other health issues.

Volkoff had an incredible career during the 70's and 80's capturing tag titles in the WWWF/WWF, along with several top titles in various territories throughout the United States. In 1985, Volkoff and the Iron Sheik captured the WWF Tag Team Championships when they defeated Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham at WrestleMania. The duo would hold the belts until they lost them to Windham and Rotunda three months later.

Volkoff eventually became a singles competitor, fighting at WrestleMania 2 in a flag match, where he would lose to Corporal Kirchner. Eventually, he would form another villainous tag team with Boris Zhukov, forming the Bolsheviks.

However, this team was not as successful and is most remembered as the catalyst for Volkoff's face turn, where he sang the Star Spangled Banner, with a chorus of cheers raining on him from the crowd. He would go on to occasionally team up with Jim Duggan and started a short feud with Sgt. Slaughter, who had recently turned his back on his country.

After his retirement, Volkoff made sporadic appearances and took place in the Gimmick Battle Royal at WrestleMania X-Seven.

He was eventually inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the 2005 class, which is considered to be the greatest induction class in the entire Hall of Fame, being honored alongside Jimmy Hart, his tag team partner the Iron Sheik, "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, "Cowboy" Bob Orton, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, and Hulk Hogan.

Nikolai Volkoff was an amazing performer and a true legend in the wrestling business. We here at Sportskeeda would like to send our best wishes and condolences to his loved ones.