Hall of Famer shocked WWE has not brought back important PPV

The Hall of Famer said that it was shocking that the PPV hasn't returned.

The Evolution PPV, an important show in the women's evolution, was last held in October 2018.

WWE

The Evolution PPV, the first-ever women's PPV in WWE, was held with much fanfare in 2018 and was praised for the great show that WWE put on. There has been just one edition of the Evolution PPV so far.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently spoke to the Women's Pro Wrestling Weekly podcast, where she said that the PPV not making the "regular PPV cut was really shocking" to her. She also said that she was surprised that the Mae Young Classic, a women's tournament held in 2017 and 2018, did not return.

“Dude, why is it not back? So Mae Young (Classic) got so much positive feedback, Evolution was sold out, granted, you can’t look at your own timeline for how people feel because they’re like, ‘You’re so great,’ and I’m like, oh, everyone loved it, but from what I got, everybody responded really positively to it, even just financially, it was sold out, I don’t understand why there is not another Evolution, why it didn’t make the regular PPV cut, was really shocking to me.” (H/T 411Mania)

The Evolution PPV was held in October 2018, just days before the Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia, which did not have any female Superstars on the card. The Evolution PPV is an important show in the women's evolution, which was just months before Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair made history by headlining WrestleMania 35.

Stephanie McMahon revealed late last year that she was pushing to bring back the PPV, but did not give a date as to when it will return.