"Happy Father's Day" - NXT star sends a hilarious Twitter message to Johnny Gargano

NXT 2.0 Superstar Indi Hartwell took to social media to send a humorous Father's Day message to Johnny Gargano.

Gargano departed WWE in December 2021 after a six-year stint, which began in 2015 when he was signed for the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. In his time with WWE, he captured every championship that NXT had to offer, and participated in critically acclaimed, sometimes "five star", matches on a number of occasions.

One of Gargano's last storylines in WWE was with The Way, a faction led by him and his real-life wife Candice LeRae, including Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, and Indi Hartwell. The group had something of a family dynamic, with LeRae and Gargano acting as archetypical parents, culminating in the "InDex" wedding between Hartwell and Lumis on the final edition of NXT black-and-gold. On Father's Day, Hartwell took to Twitter to remind Gargano of this, wishing him happy returns with an image of the two at the InDex wedding.

"Happy Father’s Day @JohnnyGargano" she wrote.

How did fans react to the Indi Hartwell Tweet for Johnny Gargano?

The wrestling fan community on Twitter was more than happy to share their thoughts on the Tweet.

One was a little confused, not knowing what to make of the Tweet.

One added a GIF from Disney+ series The Mandolorian, featuring the words "The Way."

Another called the segment "the best wrestling wedding ever."

One fan said they missed the on-screen pairing of Indi and Dexter Lumis.

WrestlingTracks Entertainment @wrestlingtracks @indi_hartwell @JohnnyGargano i miss index! (dexter lumas and indy hartwell) we know you moved on but hope all is well. @indi_hartwell @JohnnyGargano i miss index! (dexter lumas and indy hartwell) we know you moved on but hope all is well.

Some even got a little bit cheeky.

It will be interesting to see where Johnny Gargano pops up next in the wrestling world. You can read more about him by clicking right here.

