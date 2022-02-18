The Hardy Boyz to reunite against former WWE Tag Team Champions

It has been announced that the legendary tag team of The Hardy Boyz will reunite to face off against Matt Cardona and Brian Myers.

Ever since Jeff Hardy was released from WWE in late 2021, many have been speculating when the charismatic enigma will reunite with his Broken brother to reform one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling history.

Wrestling fans now have their answer as the eight-time Tag Team Champions are booked to face the Major Players for independent wrestling promotion, Big Time Wrestling. The match will take place Sunday, March 13th, in Albany, New York.

With Jeff Hardy now able to compete on the independent circuit once again, we can expect to see the Hardy brothers face off against some of the best tag teams that the wrestling world has to offer.

Matt Hardy gives details on Jeff Hardy's final night in WWE

It is believed that Jeff Hardy was released from Vince's promotion due to his strange behaviour during a live event in late 2021.

However, according to Matt Hardy, his younger brother's mindset that night was justified due to the personal struggles that Jeff was having at the time.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Hardy spoke of where Jeff's headspace was the night he was asked to go home.

“I think he was just stressed out from everything in WWE, sometimes he gets in his own head, I think it is better with me there too, he can really get in his own head. He had stuff going on with his wife, there was a death in the family and he hadn’t slept at all that night. Then he went into work exhausted and whatever happened happened.” H/T ItrWrestling

Now that Jeff and Matt have put their past behind them, they are now focused on one final run in the business. Let's see where the Charismatic Enigma lands as his non-compete clause expires up on March 9th.

