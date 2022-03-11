On Saturday, April 2, Becky Lynch will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. The EST earned the opportunity to challenge the champion at WrestleMania by overcoming five other WWE Superstars in an Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia.

The storyline between Big Time Becks and Belair began at SummerSlam last August in Las Vegas, NV. Lynch stunned the WWE Universe by returning from her maternity absence to challenge Bianca for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Becky overcame the Knoxville-born star in just 26 seconds.

Bianca Belair reflected on the quickfire defeat following the SummerSlam event in an interview with My Love Letter To Wrestling:

"I feel like I constantly have to try to check my perspective in WWE and try to look at the bigger picture. Losing in 26 seconds, I was very nervous afterwards of what was going to come out of it and then just seeing all the support behind it. Afterwards, like, ‘Okay, let me show who I am without a title and show that I know who I am, and I can still be the EST without a title. I can still have people behind me.’" [H/T 411 Mania]

Eight months after being quickly defeated at the Allegiant Stadium, The EST will now have her shot at redemption and an opportunity to win a major championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All once again.

So has Becky Lynch ever lost to Bianca Belair in a one-on-one WWE match?

In televised one-on-one matches, Becky has yet to taste defeat against Bianca Belair. However, in non-televised bouts, Belair has managed to defeat Big Time Becks on four occasions in non-title contests.

Becky Lynch was injured by Bianca Belair leading up to their WrestleMania match

Ahead of RAW on March 7, it was revealed that RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch would not be in attendance. It was disclosed that Big Time Becks had sustained an injury at the hands of Bianca Belair.

Becky posted on her social media accounts:

"Unfortunately I will not be at #WWERaw tonight. Not only did Bianca whip me mercilessly with the illegal weapon that is her hair last week, but last night in the main event of #WWEAllentown she tried to take away my biggest weapon, the spoken word, by fracturing my voice box. She can’t keep me down that easily. I’ll be coming for her next week. You can’t spell Wrestlemania without I!!!!!"

As per her post on social media, Lynch is expected to be ready for WrestleMania and is also slated to appear on RAW in a bid to seek revenge for the incident in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

